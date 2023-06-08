Crime & Courts Aberdeen DJ to stand trial accused of raping two women Alisdair Randalls performed under the name Ali Randalls and was previously the resident DJ at Aberdeen nightclub Nox. By Grant McCabe June 8 2023, 4.44pm Share Aberdeen DJ to stand trial accused of raping two women Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5822890/aberdeen-dj-to-go-on-trial-for-allegedly-raping-two-women/ Copy Link Alisdair Randalls was previously the resident DJ at Aberdeen club Nox. Image: Shutterstock [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]