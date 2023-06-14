Police watchdog to investigate death of man following assault on Aberdeen’s Rosehill Crescent

A police watchdog has said it will investigate the death of a man following an assault on Aberdeen’s Rosehill Crescent.

The Police Investigation and Review Commissioner (Pirc) has been directed to investigate the death by the Crown Office.

Henry Stephen died after being taken to hospital on Saturday, May 27, following reports of an overnight fight in Rosehill Crescent.

Two people – Mark Riddle, 36, and Leah Knight, 28 – later appeared in court in connection with Mr Stephen’s death.

The investigation at the time involved forensic officers and a tent which had been erected in front of a broken window.

Rosehill Crescent was sealed off on the night of the incident between Hayfield Place and Hilton Drive.

Residents say they first noticed police activity at about 1am with a few hearing a commotion from a home on Rosehill Crescent.

Detectives were asking people if they have any doorbell camera footage.

A spokeswoman for Pirc said: “We have been directed by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service to investigate the circumstances of the death of a 39-year-old man following an incident involving police in Aberdeen on May 27.

“Once the investigation is concluded, a report on our findings will be submitted to the COPFS (Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service) for consideration.”