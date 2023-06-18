Crime & Courts Masked thief broke into Nisa store through roof and stole nearly £2,000 of alcohol Lee Paterson was caught trying to sell the stolen goods out of a child's buggy to pay off a drugs debt after he "got in with the wrong crowd", his lawyer said. By Danny McKay June 18 2023, 5.00pm Share Masked thief broke into Nisa store through roof and stole nearly £2,000 of alcohol Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5847847/masked-thief-lee-paterson-broke-into-nisa-store-through-roof-and-stole-nearly-2000-pounds-of-alcohol/ Copy Link Lee Paterson. Image: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]