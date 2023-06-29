Raunchy couple in dock over fallacious fellatio in full view of CCTV camera

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raunchy couple in dock over fallacious fellatio in full view of CCTV camera

"Cultural differences" meant Aivars Teikerts and Natalja Pavluka did not appreciate there was anything wrong with what they were doing.

By Danny McKay
Aivars Teikerts and Natalja Pavluka appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court in public indecency charges.
Aivars Teikerts and Natalja Pavluka appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court in public indecency charges. Image: Facebook

A man and woman have found themselves in the dock after an ill-judged late-night public sex act – right underneath a CCTV camera.

Aivars Teikerts and Natalja Pavluka, both 36, snuck off find a quiet spot to engage in a consensual display of affection on Carnegies Brae in Aberdeen, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

The lusty pair succeeded in finding a discreet location away from the prying eyes of members of the public but failed to spot the CCTV camera directly above them.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 6pm on August 21 last year.

‘Both are in good spirits as it were’

She told the court: “Teikerts pulled down his trousers and exposed his lower half and Pavluka performed fellatio on him.”

Police officers, alerted by CCTV operators, quickly traced the duo and put a stop to their raunchy behaviour.

They both admitted a charge of public indecency, while Teikerts also admitted breaching a bail condition.

Defence agent Michael Burnett, representing Pavluka, said there were no members of the public in the area to see the sex act at the time.

He said: “This is all happening underneath a CCTV camera.

“Both of them are drinking alcohol in the middle of all of this and both are in good spirits as it were.

‘The court will show its disapproval at this type of behaviour’

“Perhaps because of cultural differences, she didn’t appreciate there was anything wrong with what she was doing.

“I believe she’s very much got the message now.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Pavluka, of Ronaldsay Square, Aberdeen: “The court will show its disapproval at this type of behaviour by imposing a community payback order.”

She ordered her to complete 55 hours of unpaid work.

Sentence was deferred on Teikerts, of Regent Walk, Aberdeen, for the preparation of background reports.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

