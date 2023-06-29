Raunchy couple in dock over fallacious fellatio in full view of CCTV camera

A man and woman have found themselves in the dock after an ill-judged late-night public sex act – right underneath a CCTV camera.

Aivars Teikerts and Natalja Pavluka, both 36, snuck off find a quiet spot to engage in a consensual display of affection on Carnegies Brae in Aberdeen, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

The lusty pair succeeded in finding a discreet location away from the prying eyes of members of the public but failed to spot the CCTV camera directly above them.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 6pm on August 21 last year.

‘Both are in good spirits as it were’

She told the court: “Teikerts pulled down his trousers and exposed his lower half and Pavluka performed fellatio on him.”

Police officers, alerted by CCTV operators, quickly traced the duo and put a stop to their raunchy behaviour.

They both admitted a charge of public indecency, while Teikerts also admitted breaching a bail condition.

Defence agent Michael Burnett, representing Pavluka, said there were no members of the public in the area to see the sex act at the time.

He said: “This is all happening underneath a CCTV camera.

“Both of them are drinking alcohol in the middle of all of this and both are in good spirits as it were.

‘The court will show its disapproval at this type of behaviour’

“Perhaps because of cultural differences, she didn’t appreciate there was anything wrong with what she was doing.

“I believe she’s very much got the message now.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Pavluka, of Ronaldsay Square, Aberdeen: “The court will show its disapproval at this type of behaviour by imposing a community payback order.”

She ordered her to complete 55 hours of unpaid work.

Sentence was deferred on Teikerts, of Regent Walk, Aberdeen, for the preparation of background reports.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.