Son in court accused of stabbing Peterhead mum to death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Son in court accused of stabbing Peterhead mum to death

Jonathon Divers, 30, is accused of murdering Elizabeth Watson on Tuesday evening.

By Bryan Rutherford
Elizabeth Watson was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in Peterhead's Catto Drive.
Elizabeth Watson was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in Peterhead's Catto Drive.

A Peterhead man has appeared in court charged with murdering his own mother.

Jonathon Divers is accused of repeatedly stabbing Elizabeth Watson on the head and body at a property on Peterhead’s Catto Drive.

The 58-year-old grandmother was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 6pm on Tuesday.

Today, her 30-year-old son appeared in private at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where he made no plea, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

Divers, whose address was given as the Peterhead area, faced one charge of murder.

He’s expected to reappear in court within the next eight days.

Mrs Watson’s family have previously released a statement, saying: “Elizabeth was a much-loved mum and grandma, she will be missed dearly by many.”

Elizabeth ‘touched a lot of people’s lives’

Since her death hundreds of pounds have been donated to help her family with funeral costs.

A Go Fund Me page has secured over £500 worth of donations and counting.

The crowdfunder was set up by Karena Wetherall on behalf of her friend Neil Ross to “give his mother the memorial that Elizabeth deserves,” she explained.

Police car parked across the street and officers standing outside on Catto Drive in Peterhead.
Elizabeth Watson died at a property on Catto Drive, Peterhead. Image: Cameron Roy/DC Thomson

“Neil deserves to give his mother the memorial that Elizabeth deserves and for Neil and his children and the rest of the family have a chance to honour her properly and have a chance to say their final goodbye to Elizabeth.

“She was known to be a hard worker, she would always say hello, and she touched a lot of people’s lives.

“She will be sadly missed by everyone that knew her and her shining light,” Ms Wetherall added.

Earlier this week, emergency workers rushed to the tragic scene but nothing could be done to save Elizabeth’s life.

Neighbours and the surrounding community were shocked by the horrific news of her death which sent shockwaves throughout the north-east community.

Flowers at the scene. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Floral tributes have been gathering outside Elizabeth’s home and neighbours have shared their memories of the “hard worker” and “great neighbour”.

Simeone Summers said: “The lady was lovely. She was a very reserved person. She was a great neighbour.

“Her and the man would do the garden together. They were a wonderful couple. You would go past on a Saturday night and they would be dancing together in the living room.”

‘Such a lovely woman’

Others have paid tribute to the mum and grandmother online.

Eileen Willox described her as “the most gentle person you’d ever meet”.

Alex Jones posted: “Thinking of her family. She was such a lovely woman”.

And Mary Hardie added: “Heartbreaking, such a nice woman, thinking of the family”.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

Neighbours pay tribute to ‘hard working’ woman found dead in Peterhead home

More from Press and Journal

Graham Stewart and Chris Cox of Curium Resources.
New North Sea firm launched by former bosses of Spirit Energy and Faroe Petoleum
Stagecoach 53 service bus
In full: Stagecoach Bluebird's proposed timetable changes across Aberdeenshire
Fiona Fernie, Kevin Gaw, Artist Penny Downes at Aberdeen Beach
Can you collect them all? The Big Hop Trail bounces into action with colourful…
Four women, including Frances Thomson (who is retiring) standing.
She's coming out of the kitchen: Moray school cook retires after nearly 50 years
Dell of Spey in Aviemore.
Dell of Spey in Aviemore town centre flowing once again after four years
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley pictured during a match at Balmoral Stadium.
'It's not going to be easy': Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley aware of upcoming…
Elizabeth Watson was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in Peterhead's Catto Drive.
Albert Thomson's police career in Aberdeen inspired him to become a poet and champion…
Rag 'n' Bone Man onstage singing
Where do I park and can I bring a chair? Everything you need to…
Elizabeth Watson was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in Peterhead's Catto Drive.
Ross County fearless for season opener at champions Celtic, says chief executive Steven Ferguson
Elizabeth Watson was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in Peterhead's Catto Drive.
Jail for vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail 75-year-old Dons fan