Son in court accused of stabbing Peterhead mum to death

A Peterhead man has appeared in court charged with murdering his own mother.

Jonathon Divers is accused of repeatedly stabbing Elizabeth Watson on the head and body at a property on Peterhead’s Catto Drive.

The 58-year-old grandmother was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 6pm on Tuesday.

Today, her 30-year-old son appeared in private at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where he made no plea, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

Divers, whose address was given as the Peterhead area, faced one charge of murder.

He’s expected to reappear in court within the next eight days.

Mrs Watson’s family have previously released a statement, saying: “Elizabeth was a much-loved mum and grandma, she will be missed dearly by many.”

Elizabeth ‘touched a lot of people’s lives’

Since her death hundreds of pounds have been donated to help her family with funeral costs.

A Go Fund Me page has secured over £500 worth of donations and counting.

The crowdfunder was set up by Karena Wetherall on behalf of her friend Neil Ross to “give his mother the memorial that Elizabeth deserves,” she explained.

“Neil deserves to give his mother the memorial that Elizabeth deserves and for Neil and his children and the rest of the family have a chance to honour her properly and have a chance to say their final goodbye to Elizabeth.

“She was known to be a hard worker, she would always say hello, and she touched a lot of people’s lives.

“She will be sadly missed by everyone that knew her and her shining light,” Ms Wetherall added.

Earlier this week, emergency workers rushed to the tragic scene but nothing could be done to save Elizabeth’s life.

Neighbours and the surrounding community were shocked by the horrific news of her death which sent shockwaves throughout the north-east community.

Floral tributes have been gathering outside Elizabeth’s home and neighbours have shared their memories of the “hard worker” and “great neighbour”.

Simeone Summers said: “The lady was lovely. She was a very reserved person. She was a great neighbour.

“Her and the man would do the garden together. They were a wonderful couple. You would go past on a Saturday night and they would be dancing together in the living room.”

‘Such a lovely woman’

Others have paid tribute to the mum and grandmother online.

Eileen Willox described her as “the most gentle person you’d ever meet”.

Alex Jones posted: “Thinking of her family. She was such a lovely woman”.

And Mary Hardie added: “Heartbreaking, such a nice woman, thinking of the family”.

