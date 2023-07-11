Five points for man who reversed into unmarked police car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five points for man who reversed into unmarked police car

Richard Smith had not realised the car following him was a police vehicle and so started to become anxious.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has been handed five penalty points after reversing into an unmarked police car in Aberdeen.

When the officers pulled up directly behind him at Scotstown Moor car park, the 40-year-old panicked, thinking he was about to get jumped.

And in an effort to drive off again, Smith reversed straight into the officers’ car, following which it swiftly became clear who they were.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police had cause to follow Smith’s car after spotting it on Roslin Street around noon on August 27.

‘Instinct was to drive away’

The officers followed Smith through various streets until he drove into a car park at Scotstown Moor where they pulled up behind him.

Ms Petersen said: “The accused’s vehicle started reversing and, as it did so, collided with the front of the police vehicle.”

Smith then drove forwards again and the police officers got out of their car and approached him.

He was searched and found to be in possession of £25 of heroin.

Smith, of Muirton Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to careless driving and possession of heroin.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said there had been a “dramatic reduction” in his client’s rate of offending in recent years.

‘He had no idea it was the police’

He said: “He had a longstanding problem with opiate addiction.

“On August 27, he had been driving his brother’s car.

“He accepts he’d purchased some diamorphine during a period of relapse which lasted for around two weeks.

“He is now, as far as drugs are concerned, very much back on the straight and narrow.”

Turning to the driving offence, Mr Barnett said: “This was an unmarked police vehicle that pulled in directly behind him.

“He had no idea it was the police and his instinct was to drive away in case it was somebody who wished to do him harm.”

The solicitor said Smith stopped as soon as he realised it was the police.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin fined Smith £470 and gave him five penalty points.

