Repeat offender dodges seven year sentence over THIRD conviction

A criminal who admitted to being involved in the drugs trade for the third time has avoided being given a seven-year-long jail term.

Jay Paul Barry Thompson, 21, was facing the term for being caught with cocaine and heroin by the police in Aberdeen in March 2023.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Thompson had previous convictions for supplying narcotics – and how Parliament had passed laws declaring that people in his position should be given seven-year jail terms.

On Monday, defence advocate Gareth Reid asked judge Lady Haldane not to impose the sentence.

‘Misery imposed on society by drugs’

He said that his client’s age and the fact that he had pleaded guilty to the offence at the earliest opportunity meant that Thompson should be given a lesser sentence.

Lady Haldane then told Thompson, who observed proceedings via video link, that he was being jailed for five years and 219 days.

Passing sentence, Lady Haldane said: “I have listened to everything that has been said on your behalf by your counsel Mr Reid.

“The court has previously emphasised the misery imposed on society by drugs.

“You continued to be involved in drugs trafficking despite the fact that you have previous convictions.

“The sentence will be five years and 219 days.”

Thompson, of Tipton in Derbyshire, had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to being involved in the supply of cocaine and heroin on March 29 2023 at a house in Park Street, Aberdeen.

Sentence had been deferred for the court to obtain reports.

‘I would rather get sentenced today’

Prosecutor Stewart Ronnie told the court that police received intelligence that Thompson was dealing drugs from the property.

Police obtained a search warrant and, after raiding the property, found Thompson in possession of cocaine with a maximum street value of £3,040 and heroin worth £630.

Police arrested him and he was charged with drug dealing.

Mr Ronnie told the court that Thompson had convictions from England.

He added: “He has analogous Crown Court convictions regarding the supply of heroin and cocaine and possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

“He also has two convictions for the possession of knives.”

Mr Reid urged the court to obtain a report and defer sentence and then he would tell the court why his client should not receive the automatic jail term.

But then Thompson, who was seen observing proceedings via video link, could be seen shaking his head.

When Lady Haldane asked him why he was doing this, the offender replied: “I will be honest. I would rather get sentenced today”.

‘Very much at the lowest end of the scale’

Lady Haldane managed to persuade Thompson to allow his lawyer to do his job.

She said: “I think Mr Reid is trying to do his best for you.”

After being addressed by Lady Haldane, Thompson then became quiet and she deferred sentence.

She added: “I would encourage you to allow Mr Reid to make the submission on your behalf.

“It is very much in your interests for you to co-operate with the social worker and to provide them with as much information on your behalf.”

On Monday, Mr Reid said the street value of the drugs found on Thompson showed that his client didn’t have a major role in the narcotics trade.

He added: “It is indicative of Mr Thompson being very much at the lowest end of the scale.”

Lady Haldane said the discount given to Thompson was on the basis that he pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

