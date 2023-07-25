Migrant forced to work in Aberdeen cannabis factory to pay off people smugglers

A migrant has been jailed after being forced to work in an Aberdeen cannabis factory to pay off debts to people traffickers.

Kujdesi Pashkaj was used as the “gardener” in the huge drug farm hidden inside a flat on Tedder Street in Aberdeen.

Officers initially forced entry to the address due to a water leak but discovered more than 100 cannabis plants worth up to £158,000.

Pashkaj, 29, was traced inside and swiftly arrested.

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “On January 8 2020, police officers attended at the block at Tedder Street, Aberdeen, in response to intelligence relating to the possible cannabis cultivation.

Accused ‘instructed’ on how to pay off debt

“Whilst at the locus and on speaking to members of the public, these officers confirmed an ongoing water leak which was affecting. properties surrounding the locus and identified that it was likely coming from the address.

“At this time, they made numerous efforts to engage with any occupants of the locus without success and, to prevent further damage to the property of others, arranged for entry to be forced so that the leak could be isolated.”

At 10.55am on the same day, entry was forced and Pashkaj was traced in the hallway and arrested.

The address at Tedder Street was secured while a drug search warrant was arranged.

At 4.30pm, this was executed and the full extent of the factory was discovered.

Mr Middleton said: “A total of 195 plants were recovered as well as several other items of growing equipment, fans, lights, ducting, air filters and plastic wall lining.

Traffickers charged accused £10,000

“All equipment was seized for destruction.

“During the search of the property various mobile telephones, cultivation equipment, liquid plant feed, cash and other items were seized.”

A total of £4,495 in cash was discovered, and the value of the plants was given as between £39,000 and £157,950, depending on the plants being female, reaching full maturity and yielding cannabis to sell.

Mr Middleton said: “The accused was later cautioned and interviewed and advised that he travelled to the United Kingdom illegally from Belgium as he had debts back home in Albania that he was unable to pay for.

“He further advised that he lived and was working alone at the locus in the production of the cannabis plants.”

Pashkaj, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, admitted producing cannabis.

Defence agent Mike Monro said: “My client is an Albanian national. Pre-Covid, he travelled, for want of a better description, through Europe with the intention of making his way to the UK.

‘You still played a role in this operation’

“He got as far as Belgium and was offered, at ridiculous cost, transportation to England and was given the promise of employment.

“That employment was necessary so he could pay off the cost of being transported of £10,000.”

Mr Monro said Pashkaj was given employment in construction from which he “saw very little, if any, of the wages”.

That employment came to an end with Pashkaj still £7,000 in debt.

The solicitor said: “He was not invited but instructed he could pay off that debt by being taken to Aberdeen and being put into the address on Tedder Street.

“His task was being the gardener. He was not involved in commercial dealings.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Pashkaj: “You were involved in the day-to-day supervision of the plants and equipment and therefore you still played a role in this operation.

“It’s clear the cannabis would have been intended for sale to individuals in the community, in particular in this part of the country.”

Taking into account various periods on remand, Sheriff Miller ordered Pashkaj to be jailed for 11 months.

