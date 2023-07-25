Cruel thief stole children’s Christmas presents in £15,000 house raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cruel thief stole children’s Christmas presents in £15,000 house raid

Graeme Bain's haul included a laptop, Kindle, games console, a purse, ballet bag and designer jewellery.

By Danny McKay
Graeme Bain leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Graeme Bain leaving court. Image: DC Thomson

A callous thief raided a family home of children’s Christmas presents, designer clothes and jewellery worth £15,000.

Graeme Bain took advantage of the Bridge of Don property having had its windows broken in a separate incident and helped himself to the haul of loot just weeks before Christmas.

The cruel crimes were committed to fund 40-year-old’s crack cocaine addiction, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton said the man who lived at the property on Balgownie Road left around 8am on December 13 2020, locking the door but leaving the smashed windows as they were.

Designer jewellery, watches and clothing

A couple of hours later, a passer-by spotted Bain leaving the driveway with numerous bags and, believing it seemed suspicious, challenged him.

Bain claimed it was his own house and walked off towards Brig of Balgownie, but not before the witness took a photo of him on his phone.

Mr Middleton said: “A short time later, numerous members of the public contacted Police Scotland regarding various items of clothing and gifts being found discarded on the bridge.

“Police attended and retrieved these items and were later sent the image taken of the accused.”

Bain also stole champagne and birdhouse

When the couple who lived at the address returned home they discovered the break-in.

Mr Middleton said: “Various wrapped Christmas presents and gift bags were missing and other wrapped items had the paper torn.

“Most of the stolen presents had been gifts for their children.

“They searched the house and found that various items were missing from throughout the property.

“These included a laptop, Kindle, games console, a purse, ballet bag, £500 in cash, a high quantity of designer jewellery, designer watches, and a high quantity of designer clothing and footwear.”

Bain was later traced at a bus stop on Ellon Road while wearing a stolen Berghaus jacket.

Many other stolen items were later recovered following a search of a property on Don Street.

CCTV showed Bain going “back and forth” between the two properties with stolen goods.

‘Turned his life around’

The total value of the stolen property was £15,141 – with £12,510 worth never recovered.

In separate incidents, Bain broke into two garages on Balgownie Road, stealing a garden strimmer from one of them.

From the other, he stole champagne and other alcohol, soft drinks, a baseball bat and balls, an electric planer, a birdhouse, a camera, a bag and a drill.

Bain, of Dove Street, Glasgow, pled guilty to theft and two charges of theft by housebreaking.

Bain’s solicitor told the court his client had previously faced addiction issues and moved to Aberdeen in the hope of a “fresh start” away from his old peer group.

However, Bain developed a crack cocaine problem in the north-east and committed the offences to fund that.

But the lawyer said Bain had now “turned his life around” and made significant changes.

Sheriff Andrew Miller handed Bain a year’s supervision and 150 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody.

