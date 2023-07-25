Spanish tourist in court after motorcyclist dies on A82 at Glencoe

A Spanish tourist has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a motorcyclist on the A82 at Glencoe.

Enrique Maffiote, 52, from Tenerife, had been released on police bail to attend Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

He made no plea to a charge of causing the death of 35-year-old Ross Dominick from Johnstone by careless driving around noon on Sunday July 23.

Emergency services raced to the scene of a crash at the Buachaille Etive Beag car park junction where a Mazda CX5 and a BMW motorbike had collided.

But Mr Dominick’s life could not be saved and he was pronounced dead on the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road.

Witnesses asked to come forward

During a private appearance in court, Maffiote was committed for further examination and released on bail.

Police Scotland is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

Investigators have appealed for any witnesses to come forward and help them understand the events leading up to the crash.

Officers are particularly interested in securing any dashcam video footage that might assist their investigation.

Appeal for dash-cam footage

Inspector Scott Deans for the Road Policing Unit said: “We are continuing our enquiries to understand the full circumstances of what happened.

“Sadly, the motorcyclist died as a result of this crash and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“If you witnessed the collision, or have any dash-cam footage that may help with our enquiries, I would ask that you contact us as soon as possible.

“The road was closed for around seven and a half hours and I would like to thank members of the public for their patience while we investigated this collision.

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1435 of Sunday July 23 2023.

