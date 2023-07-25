Spanish tourist in court after motorcyclist dies on A82 at Glencoe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spanish tourist in court after motorcyclist dies on A82 at Glencoe

Enrique Maffiote, 52, from Tenerife, is accused of causing the death of 35-year-old Ross Dominick from Johnstone by careless driving.

By David Love
The two-vehicle collision happened on the A82, at the junction with Buachaille Etive Beag car park by Glencoe. Image: Google Street View
The two-vehicle collision happened on the A82, at the junction with Buachaille Etive Beag car park by Glencoe. Image: Google Street View

A Spanish tourist has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a motorcyclist on the A82 at Glencoe.

Enrique Maffiote, 52, from Tenerife, had been released on police bail to attend Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

He made no plea to a charge of causing the death of 35-year-old Ross Dominick from Johnstone by careless driving around noon on Sunday July 23.

Emergency services raced to the scene of a crash at the Buachaille Etive Beag car park junction where a Mazda CX5 and a BMW motorbike had collided.

But Mr Dominick’s life could not be saved and he was pronounced dead on the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road.

Witnesses asked to come forward

During a private appearance in court, Maffiote was committed for further examination and released on bail.

Police Scotland is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

Investigators have appealed for any witnesses to come forward and help them understand the events leading up to the crash.

Officers are particularly interested in securing any dashcam video footage that might assist their investigation.

Appeal for dash-cam footage

Inspector Scott Deans for the Road Policing Unit said: “We are continuing our enquiries to understand the full circumstances of what happened.

“Sadly, the motorcyclist died as a result of this crash and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“If you witnessed the collision, or have any dash-cam footage that may help with our enquiries, I would ask that you contact us as soon as possible.

The road was closed for around seven and a half hours and I would like to thank members of the public for their patience while we investigated this collision.

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1435 of Sunday July 23 2023.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

