Man due in court after biker, 35, dies in A82 Glencoe crash

A 52-year-old man was charged following Sunday's crash and will appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

By Michelle Henderson
The two-vehicle collision happened on the A82, at the junction with Buachaille Etive Beag car park by Glencoe. Image: Google Street View.
A 35-year-old motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle crash on the A82 near Glencoe.

The crash occurred on the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road at around noon on Sunday.

A BMW motorbike and a Mazda CX5 collided at the Buachaille Etive Beag car park junction.

Emergency services raced to the scene, but the biker could not be saved.

Police have now confirmed a 52-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident, and will appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Investigations continue

The road was closed in both directions for more than seven hours while collision investigators examined the scene.

Police say inquiries are ongoing to establish the events leading up to the crash.

Motorists are being asked to come forward with dashcam footage to assist with their investigations.

Inspector Scott Deans, from the road policing unit, said: “We are continuing our inquiries to understand the full circumstances of what happened.

“Sadly, the motorcyclist died as a result of this crash and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“If you witnessed the collision, or have any dash-cam footage that may help with our enquiries, I would ask that you contact us as soon as possible.

“The road was closed for around seven and a half hours and I would like to thank members of the public for their patience while we investigated this collision.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 1435 of Sunday, July 23.

