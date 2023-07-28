‘Irate’ woman threw stone through ex’s window

An Invergordon woman who got drunk and threw a stone through her former partner’s window has admitted a vandalism charge at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Elaine Mackenzie, 36, was upset by her ex’s choice of company while in charge of their shared child, the court was told.

Mackenzie did not appear at the hearing and a guilty plea was entered in her absence by solicitor Liam Runciman.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court that the incident took place on the evening of May 14 of this year.

He said: “The complainer received a phone call from the accused stating she was outside his address.”

Man found ‘irate’ ex outside his house

The man returned to the property on High Street, Fortrose, and found Mackenzie nearby appearing “irate”.

“He noticed damage to one of the windows, which had a hole in the middle consistent with perhaps an object being thrown through it,” Mr Treanor told the court.

When police arrived and charged Mackenzie with wilful or reckless damage she replied: “I threw the stone at the window, I’m sorry I shouldn’t have done it.”

Mr Runciman, for Mackenzie, told the court that his client had been drinking “heavily” on the day in question.

He said: “The owner of the house is the father of her young child.

“She received word that day that her child was in the company of her ex-partner and one who she described as a ‘dangerous individual’.”

It was this that prompted her to visit the property in her inebriated state and take the action that she did.

“She deeply regrets her actions and is embarrassed that it has come to this,” Mr Runciman added.

Sheriff Sara Matheson fined Mackenzie, of Caberfeidh Drive, Invergordon, £290.