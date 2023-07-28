‘Irate’ woman threw stone through ex’s window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Irate’ woman threw stone through ex’s window

Elaine Mackenzie had been drinking and was upset by her former partner's choice of company when she targeted his property.

By Jenni Gee
Inverness Sheriff Court.
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

An Invergordon woman who got drunk and threw a stone through her former partner’s window has admitted a vandalism charge at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Elaine Mackenzie, 36, was upset by her ex’s choice of company while in charge of their shared child, the court was told.

Mackenzie did not appear at the hearing and a guilty plea was entered in her absence by solicitor Liam Runciman.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court that the incident took place on the evening of May 14 of this year.

He said: “The complainer received a phone call from the accused stating she was outside his address.”

Man found ‘irate’ ex outside his house

The man returned to the property on High Street, Fortrose, and found Mackenzie nearby appearing “irate”.

“He noticed damage to one of the windows, which had a hole in the middle consistent with perhaps an object being thrown through it,” Mr Treanor told the court.

When police arrived and charged Mackenzie with wilful or reckless damage she replied: “I threw the stone at the window, I’m sorry I shouldn’t have done it.”

Mr Runciman, for Mackenzie, told the court that his client had been drinking “heavily” on the day in question.

He said: “The owner of the house is the father of her young child.

“She received word that day that her child was in the company of her ex-partner and one who she described as a  ‘dangerous individual’.”

It was this that prompted her to visit the property in her inebriated state and take the action that she did.

“She deeply regrets her actions and is embarrassed that it has come to this,” Mr Runciman added.

Sheriff Sara Matheson fined Mackenzie, of Caberfeidh Drive, Invergordon, £290.

 

