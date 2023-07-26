Drink-driver struck and killed charity cyclist then buried body in woods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-driver struck and killed charity cyclist then buried body in woods

Tony Parsons had been missing for more than three years after he travelled to Fort William to complete a charity bike ride back home.

By Grant McCabe
Tony Parsons' remains were discovered more than three years after he was killed. Image: DC Thomson
A drink-driver has admitted to killing a charity cyclist and then hiding his body in a grave.

Alexander McKellar ploughed into Tony Parsons in his Isuzu pick-up on the A82 road between Bridge of Orchy and Tyndrum in Argyll and Bute on September 29 2017.

Mr Parsons had travelled from his home in Tillicoultry, Clacks to Fort William and was intending on returning south as part of a charity bike ride.

McKellar teamed up with his twin brother Robert to try and cover up his crime, which included burying the 63-year-old ex-Navy officer in nearby woods.

Mr Parsons’ disappearance sparked a large-scale missing person probe that included a BBC Crimewatch TV appeal by his son.

It was only in January 12 2021 – more than three years after he was killed – that his remains were discovered in the remote area of Bridge of Orchy.

Both McKellars – aged 31 – had been due to stand trial accused of Mr Parsons murder.

But on Wednesday, via his KC Brian McConnachie, Alexander McKellar pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to the reduced charge of culpable homicide.

Police search the Auch Estate between Bridge of Orchy and Tyndrum. Image: DC Thomson

His brother – represented by defence KC John Scullion – had his not-guilty plea to murder accepted.

Along with Alexander, he instead admitted to a charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The pair were remanded in custody as the case was adjourned until Friday of this week when further details of the horror are expected to be heard.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice KC revealed Alexander has already had a string of road traffic convictions.

He was guilty of dangerous driving in 2009 in Oban. Three years later, he was convicted of drink driving.

The same year, Alexander was guilty of careless driving. Both the latter cases were at Stirling.

Alexander drove drunk and at speed

The amended culpable homicide charge stated Alexander drove at excess speed and when unfit through alcohol on the night of the killing.

Mr Parsons was cycling on the A82 at the time.

Prosecutors stated Alexander failed to observe him and caused his vehicle to hit the dad.

Knowing Mr Parsons was then badly hurt, he failed to get any medical help for the victim in what was described as “reckless disregard for the consequences” of his actions.

The cyclist was said to have been abandoned at the side of the road in the dark and remote area in “inclement weather”.

Mr Parsons was eventually reported missing on October 2 2017.

Police descended on the Auch Estate looking for missing cyclist Tony Parsons. Image: DC Thomson

Both McKellars knew what had happened and took extreme steps to cover up the crime.

The damaged car involved in the killing was dumped at the nearby Auch Estate along with their phones.

They then returned in another car to where stricken Mr Parsons still was.

The man was then hauled into this motor along with his bike and other personal belongings.

The brothers went back to the Auch Estate and initially hid the body in a part of the woods.

But the victim was later taken to another location there used “for the purposes of disposing dead animals”.

A grave was then dug and the body of tragic Mr Parsons was dumped in it.

He was buried while his personal belongings were also disposed of.

Mr Parsons’ body discovered close to farm near A82

Prosecutors said the brothers got help in trying to repair the car used in the killing, claiming damage had been caused by hitting a deer.

The charge stated all this was to “prevent and delay the discovery of the body”.

It was said they did “obstruct” the police from conducting a “full and proper investigation” into the circumstances of the killing.

This charge spanned between September 29 2017 and January 3 2021 – listing various locations, including Bridge of Orchy, Fauldhouse in West Lothian and a garage in Airdrie, Lanarkshire.

Mr Parsons’ body was eventually discovered later that month by specialist police search officers in a remote area of ground close to a farm near the A82.

Police searches between Bridge of Orchy and Tyndrum ended a three-year-long mystery of where missing cyclist Tony Parsons was. Image: DC Thomson

Members of Mr Parsons’ family including his wife and two adult children were at the hearing on Wednesday.

Alexander McKellar had his not guilty plea to causing the death of Mr Parsons accepted.

Prosecutor Mr Prentice told the hearing: “A plea has been agreed at this stage. I propose the Crown and the defence prepare an agreed narrative”.

He added that the case was “complex” and that there was “quite a bit to say”.

Lord Armstrong adjourned the hearing until Friday.

