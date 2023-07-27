Taxi firm owner caught behind wheel while swigging wine out of water bottle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taxi firm owner caught behind wheel while swigging wine out of water bottle

Lynn Joss was nearly four times the legal alcohol limit when challenged by police in Banchory.

By Danny McKay
Lynn Joss was co-owner of a taxi firm. Image: DC Thomson
Lynn Joss was co-owner of a taxi firm. Image: DC Thomson

The co-owner of a taxi firm has been banned from the road after being caught swigging wine behind the wheel.

Lynn Joss was nearly four times the legal alcohol limit when challenged by police in Banchory.

Officers had been tipped off after the 58-year-old was spotted decanting a bottle of white wine into a water bottle.

Joss lost her taxi licence as a result of the incident and has now also been banned from driving.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The accused is the owner of the vehicle. She is also part owner of a local taxi company.

“Shortly before midday on June 28, police were contacted and informed the accused was seen in the vehicle pouring wine into a water bottle.”

‘I hope this has been a wake-up call for you’

Officers responding to the call stopped Joss on Ramsey Road in Banchory around 1pm.

They found Joss alone inside the vehicle with the water bottle containing “what looked like white wine” and noted a wine bottle in the footwell.

Joss admitted to officers that it was wine and that she had last taken a drink five minutes earlier.

She was swiftly arrested and a formal breath test was carried out at the police station.

Joss, of Monduff Road, Muchalls, pled guilty to driving with 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent John Hardie said his client had had no experience of the criminal justice system until she was the victim in a case a few years ago.

‘It’s just fortunate it didn’t lead to anything more serious’

He said: “She found it extraordinarily stressful and during that time she developed an alcohol problem.

“She accepts she was dependent on alcohol.

“She tells me she hasn’t consumed any alcohol whatsoever since the date of this offence.

“She has had her taxi licence suspended of course and is now in receipt of job seeker’s allowance.”

Sheriff Gerard Sinclair said: “This is a high reading. It’s almost four times the limit.

“I hope this has been a wake-up call for you.

“It’s just fortunate it didn’t lead to anything more serious.”

He banned Joss from driving for 12 months and fined her £420.

