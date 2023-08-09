Man cut off vulnerable victim’s finger in ‘barbaric’ act of revenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man cut off vulnerable victim’s finger in ‘barbaric’ act of revenge

John Johnson placed a 12.5cm knife over his victim's little finger and then struck it repeatedly with a claw hammer.

By Chris Cope
John Johnson appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court and admitted cutting off a man's little finger. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
John Johnson appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court and admitted cutting off a man's little finger. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson

A man who “took the law into his own hands” and cut off another man’s little finger with a knife has been warned he could face a lengthy custodial sentence.

In what was described in court as an act of “barbarism”, John Johnson placed a 12.5cm knife over his victim’s pinkie and then struck it repeatedly with a claw hammer.

Lerwick Sheriff Court was told Johnson assaulted his victim to make an example of him amid allegations he had stolen from people.

Johnson, 48, of East Voe, Scalloway, admitted carrying out the serious assault at an address in the village in early November last year.

The finger could not be reattached, causing permanent disfigurement and impairment.

Procurator fiscal Duncan Mackenzie said the complainer was a vulnerable person who was known to Johnson.

The night prior to the incident the two men had socialised and had a drink together, the court heard.

Turned up at house with a noose

The following day the victim attended another man’s house and took with him medication that Johnson had left the previous night.

The occupier of the house then phoned Johnson, who promptly attended – with items including a rope noose.

All three men had been drinking and, after a period of time, the victim was taken into the kitchen by Johnson.

The court heard that Johnson told his victim he was going to cut off his hand as punishment for failing to pay debts he believed were owed to him.

Mr Mackenzie said Johnson then pulled out a knife from his pocket, which had a blade around 12.5cm in length.

Victim’s finger put in freezer

“He then took hold of the complainer’s hand, [and] held it down on the sink,” he said.

“The accused then placed the knife on his left pinkie finger and used a full-sized claw hammer to repeatedly strike the knife, severing the finger.”

Afterwards, Johnson applied a cloth to stem the flow of blood, the court was told.

During the incident the other man offered no resistance, the court heard – with Mr Mackenzie saying this perhaps highlighted the man’s vulnerable nature.

The occupier of the house then entered the kitchen and saw the severed finger on the kitchen floor.

He put it in the freezer and called the ambulance, with paramedics attending before taking the victim to hospital.

The finger was unable to be reattached, and he needed surgery.

Took the law into his own hands

After Johnson was arrested, he told officers his victim “asked me to do it” to make an example of him.

He later made a full confession and claimed that the victim had been taking and stealing from people for years.

The court was told that Johnson wanted to take the “law into his own hands”.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said he wished to reserve mitigation until a criminal social work enquiry report was made available to the court.

However, Sheriff Ian Cruickshank noted that it was an assault of an “incredibly serious nature”.

He added that he has seldom come across a case like it in sheriff courts.

The case was adjourned until 6 September.

More from Crime & Courts

John Johnson appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court and admitted cutting off a man's little finger. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Defence lawyer claims Aberdeen photographer is victim of 'modern' witch hunt
Aberdeen gecko thief Alistair Sorrie
Aberdeen gecko thief back behind bars after battering dad
John Johnson appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court and admitted cutting off a man's little finger. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Jury urged to convict Aberdeen photographer branded 'opportunistic' and 'predatory' sex offender
John Johnson appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court and admitted cutting off a man's little finger. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Inverness Indian restaurant boss attacked by drunk son
John Johnson appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court and admitted cutting off a man's little finger. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Hiker died from hypothermia after separating from walking group in poor weather
John Johnson appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court and admitted cutting off a man's little finger. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Man fined for flinging poo-filled bag at police officer
John Johnson appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court and admitted cutting off a man's little finger. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Foreign tourists in court after two serious crashes on A9
John Johnson appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court and admitted cutting off a man's little finger. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Man brandished broken bottle at police in Aberdeen city centre
John Johnson appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court and admitted cutting off a man's little finger. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Drink-driver crashed en route to pick up partner after two bottles of wine
John Johnson appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court and admitted cutting off a man's little finger. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
'She was the light in a dark room': Murdered Jill Barclay's partner to set…