Man cut off vulnerable victim’s finger in ‘barbaric’ act of revenge

A man who “took the law into his own hands” and cut off another man’s little finger with a knife has been warned he could face a lengthy custodial sentence.

In what was described in court as an act of “barbarism”, John Johnson placed a 12.5cm knife over his victim’s pinkie and then struck it repeatedly with a claw hammer.

Lerwick Sheriff Court was told Johnson assaulted his victim to make an example of him amid allegations he had stolen from people.

Johnson, 48, of East Voe, Scalloway, admitted carrying out the serious assault at an address in the village in early November last year.

The finger could not be reattached, causing permanent disfigurement and impairment.

Procurator fiscal Duncan Mackenzie said the complainer was a vulnerable person who was known to Johnson.

The night prior to the incident the two men had socialised and had a drink together, the court heard.

Turned up at house with a noose

The following day the victim attended another man’s house and took with him medication that Johnson had left the previous night.

The occupier of the house then phoned Johnson, who promptly attended – with items including a rope noose.

All three men had been drinking and, after a period of time, the victim was taken into the kitchen by Johnson.

The court heard that Johnson told his victim he was going to cut off his hand as punishment for failing to pay debts he believed were owed to him.

Mr Mackenzie said Johnson then pulled out a knife from his pocket, which had a blade around 12.5cm in length.

Victim’s finger put in freezer

“He then took hold of the complainer’s hand, [and] held it down on the sink,” he said.

“The accused then placed the knife on his left pinkie finger and used a full-sized claw hammer to repeatedly strike the knife, severing the finger.”

Afterwards, Johnson applied a cloth to stem the flow of blood, the court was told.

During the incident the other man offered no resistance, the court heard – with Mr Mackenzie saying this perhaps highlighted the man’s vulnerable nature.

The occupier of the house then entered the kitchen and saw the severed finger on the kitchen floor.

He put it in the freezer and called the ambulance, with paramedics attending before taking the victim to hospital.

The finger was unable to be reattached, and he needed surgery.

Took the law into his own hands

After Johnson was arrested, he told officers his victim “asked me to do it” to make an example of him.

He later made a full confession and claimed that the victim had been taking and stealing from people for years.

The court was told that Johnson wanted to take the “law into his own hands”.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said he wished to reserve mitigation until a criminal social work enquiry report was made available to the court.

However, Sheriff Ian Cruickshank noted that it was an assault of an “incredibly serious nature”.

He added that he has seldom come across a case like it in sheriff courts.

The case was adjourned until 6 September.