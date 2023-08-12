Unpaid work for Celtic fan who let off green flare during Aberdeen clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Unpaid work for Celtic fan who let off green flare during Aberdeen clash

Aaron Doyle sparked the pyrotechnic at Celtic Park on February 18 2023.

By Connor Gordon
The flare was set off during Aberdeen and Celtic's match at Celtic Park on February 18 2023. Image: SNS
The flare was set off during Aberdeen and Celtic's match at Celtic Park on February 18 2023. Image: SNS

A man who ignited a flare at a Celtic and Aberdeen match has been ordered to do 160 hours of unpaid work.

Aaron Doyle, 31, sparked the pyrotechnic at Celtic Park on February 18 2023.

The Hoops hosted the Dons that day in a match they would go on to win 4-0.

Court papers state Doyle had in his possession a smoke flare.

The charge goes on to say Doyle culpably and recklessly ignited and held it within a crowded stadium to the danger of others.

Prosecutor Iain Mathieson told Glasgow Sheriff Court that Doyle ignited the green flare during the second half.

Doyle, of Antrim, pled guilty to the charge.

He also admitted a separate charge of possession of cannabis.

The first offender did not receive a football banning order.

 

More from Crime & Courts

The flare was set off during Aberdeen and Celtic's match at Celtic Park on February 18 2023. Image: SNS
Spanish drug gang's Moray 'soldier' jailed after £250,000 of cocaine seized from shed
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man to stand trial accused of serious assault on dancer at Aberdeen strip club
The flare was set off during Aberdeen and Celtic's match at Celtic Park on February 18 2023. Image: SNS
Son of missing Inverness woman caught with axe and knife in Asda
The flare was set off during Aberdeen and Celtic's match at Celtic Park on February 18 2023. Image: SNS
Simon 'Sid' Scott verdict: How his female victims stood up to take down a…
The flare was set off during Aberdeen and Celtic's match at Celtic Park on February 18 2023. Image: SNS
Verdict: Aberdeen photographer found guilty of sex assaults on women
The flare was set off during Aberdeen and Celtic's match at Celtic Park on February 18 2023. Image: SNS
Highland woman conned family out of £35,000 in fraud involving bogus Hollywood actress
The flare was set off during Aberdeen and Celtic's match at Celtic Park on February 18 2023. Image: SNS
Woman threatened to eat police officer's nose 'clean off'
Dionne Laurie, the Aberdeen woman wo assaulted a pensioner at the Castlegate
Woman assaulted 92-year-old in broad daylight attack in Aberdeen city centre
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Sacked farm worker hit forklift with hammer as it tried to move vehicle
The flare was set off during Aberdeen and Celtic's match at Celtic Park on February 18 2023. Image: SNS
Cruel romance fraudster jailed after attempting to trick 84-year-old victim out of £81,000