Unpaid work for Celtic fan who let off green flare during Aberdeen clash

A man who ignited a flare at a Celtic and Aberdeen match has been ordered to do 160 hours of unpaid work.

Aaron Doyle, 31, sparked the pyrotechnic at Celtic Park on February 18 2023.

The Hoops hosted the Dons that day in a match they would go on to win 4-0.

Court papers state Doyle had in his possession a smoke flare.

The charge goes on to say Doyle culpably and recklessly ignited and held it within a crowded stadium to the danger of others.

Prosecutor Iain Mathieson told Glasgow Sheriff Court that Doyle ignited the green flare during the second half.

Doyle, of Antrim, pled guilty to the charge.

He also admitted a separate charge of possession of cannabis.

The first offender did not receive a football banning order.