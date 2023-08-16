Man pulled ‘large and alarming’ knife during bus station brawl in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man pulled ‘large and alarming’ knife during bus station brawl in Inverness

Mateusz Dymarski produced the 20cm blade and swiped at a man who had thrown a waste bin at him.

By David Love
Stagecoach buses lined up outside Inverness Bus Station.
The incident took place at Inverness Bus Station. Image: DC Thomson

A man who pulled a “large and alarming” knife during a late-night bus station brawl in Inverness has been told he is lucky no one was injured.

Mateusz Dymarski produced the weapon from his waistband during a fight that began when another man, Jordan Cumming, picked up a waste bin and hurled it in his direction.

The pair exchanged punches, then Dymarski pulled out the 20cm blade and swiped at his opponent before dropping it on the ground.

The incident was captured on CCTV, which showed the pair then shaking hands and leaving the scene together in the company of a third man, Joshua Burns.

Police were alerted to the incident by CCTV operators and, when the trio were stopped, Burns was also found to be in possession of a knife.

Dymarski, Cumming and Burns appeared together for sentencing, each having previously admitted charges in relation to the events at Farraline Park, Inverness, on June 9 last year.

Dymarski, 21, pled guilty to carrying an offensive weapon and Burns, 19, admitted having a bladed or sharply pointed article in a public place.

Both Dymarski and Cumming, 20, admitted threatening or abusive behaviour.

Inverness bus station brawl caught on CCTV

Inverness Sheriff Court had previously watched CCTV footage of the incident, which started about 11.30pm.

It showed Cumming picking up a waste bin and throwing it in the direction of Dymarski.

There was a struggle, during which punches and kicks were delivered before they walked away towards Rose Street.

The fight resumed and both men were pushing and shoving before Dymarksi pulled out the weapon from his waistband and brandished it, swinging it towards Cumming but not making contact before it dropped to the ground.

They could then be seen walking away with Dymarski’s friend, Burns, towards Rose Street.

On that occasion, fiscal depute Susan Love told Sheriff Frazer: “The knife was dropped and Burns picked it up and threw it away.

“The fight continued but then ended with the two shaking hands and walking away.

Police found second knife

“Police were alerted by the camera operator and attended to arrest them all shortly afterwards. When Burns was searched, he had a knife in his possession but it was not the one he picked up.”

Following the production of pre-sentencing reports, Sheriff Robert Frazer ordered Burns, of Holm Avenue, Inverness, to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

Although the sheriff said he was the “instigator”, Cumming of Aitken Street, Glasgow, was sentenced to 100 hours.

Dymarski was placed under two years of social work supervision, instructed to perform 200 hours of unpaid work and had his liberty restricted between the hours of 10pm and 6am for four months.

Sheriff Frazer told Burns and Dymarski: “It has to be made very clear that it is unacceptable for a young person to go out with a knife, albeit you never used it.”

Addressing Dymarski, he said: “Your record is limited but you produced a very large and alarming knife. It is extremely fortunate that no one was injured.”

