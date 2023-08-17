Serial sex attacker who raped child in public toilet gets extended sentence to protect the public

A man who raped a 15-year-old girl and sexually assaulted two women was today jailed for six years.

Jacob Davies, 22, committed the offences in Orkney between February 2018 and January 2021.

Davies abducted the teenage girl, locked her in a public toilet and detained her against her will.

He went on to assault her by placing his hands inside her clothing before groping her.

Davies then restrained the girl and pulled down her lower clothing.

He performed a sex act on the girl before raping her.

Choked then raped teenager

Court papers state Davies, in a separate incident, seized and compressed the girl’s neck in the same public toilets.

He went on to restrain her on a bench before pulling down her lower clothing.

Davies then raped the girl to her injury.

Another rape charge against the same girl stated that Davies entered a property uninvited.

He then seized her by the body and pushed her onto a bed.

Davies pulled down her lower clothing and got on top of her when he compressed her by the neck.

Davies then raped the girl.

Sex assault at community centre

In an earlier incident, Davies attempted to kiss a woman before groping her over her clothing.

The same woman was also assaulted to the danger of her life.

Davies lifted the woman up and seized her by the neck which restricted her breathing and caused her to lose consciousness.

Another woman was groped by Davies at Stromness Community Centre in Orkney.

He also abducted the same woman whom he detained in public toilets at a park near the community centre.

Davies told her to remove her clothing and sit between his legs.

He then put his arms around her body before groping her.

Davies went on to seize her by the neck and restrained her.

He then performed a sex act on her.

‘Only a substantial custodial sentence is appropriate’

Davies, of Orkney, was convicted of the seven charges last month.

Judge Lord Arthurson said: “Make no mistake, the impact of your crimes has been utterly devastating.

“From the background report prepared, you continue to deny the charges as is your right.

“It is plain from the gravity of the offending you were convicted of, only a substantial custodial sentence is appropriate.

“The normal period of licence is not appropriate to protect the public from serious harm from you.”

Davies was given a nine-year extended sentence which includes six years behind bars and supervision upon his release of three years.

Michael Meehan KC, defending, told the sentencing: “These are clearly serious offences having regard to the number of the offences.”

Davies was put on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.