Serial sex attacker who raped child in public toilet gets extended sentence to protect the public

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Serial sex attacker who raped child in public toilet gets extended sentence to protect the public

Jacob Davies, 22, committed the offences in Orkney between February 2018 and January 2021.

By Connor Gordon
Orkney rapist Jacob Davies. Image: Spindrift
Orkney rapist Jacob Davies. Image: Spindrift

A man who raped a 15-year-old girl and sexually assaulted two women was today jailed for six years.

Jacob Davies, 22, committed the offences in Orkney between February 2018 and January 2021.

Davies abducted the teenage girl, locked her in a public toilet and detained her against her will.

He went on to assault her by placing his hands inside her clothing before groping her.

Davies then restrained the girl and pulled down her lower clothing.

He performed a sex act on the girl before raping her.

Choked then raped teenager

Court papers state Davies, in a separate incident, seized and compressed the girl’s neck in the same public toilets.

He went on to restrain her on a bench before pulling down her lower clothing.

Davies then raped the girl to her injury.

Another rape charge against the same girl stated that Davies entered a property uninvited.

He then seized her by the body and pushed her onto a bed.

Davies pulled down her lower clothing and got on top of her when he compressed her by the neck.

Davies then raped the girl.

Sex assault at community centre

In an earlier incident, Davies attempted to kiss a woman before groping her over her clothing.

The same woman was also assaulted to the danger of her life.

Davies lifted the woman up and seized her by the neck which restricted her breathing and caused her to lose consciousness.

Another woman was groped by Davies at Stromness Community Centre in Orkney.

He also abducted the same woman whom he detained in public toilets at a park near the community centre.

Davies told her to remove her clothing and sit between his legs.

He then put his arms around her body before groping her.

Davies went on to seize her by the neck and restrained her.

He then performed a sex act on her.

‘Only a substantial custodial sentence is appropriate’

Davies, of Orkney, was convicted of the seven charges last month.

Judge Lord Arthurson said: “Make no mistake, the impact of your crimes has been utterly devastating.

“From the background report prepared, you continue to deny the charges as is your right.

“It is plain from the gravity of the offending you were convicted of, only a substantial custodial sentence is appropriate.

“The normal period of licence is not appropriate to protect the public from serious harm from you.”

Davies was given a nine-year extended sentence which includes six years behind bars and supervision upon his release of three years.

Michael Meehan KC, defending, told the sentencing: “These are clearly serious offences having regard to the number of the offences.”

Davies was put on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

More from Crime & Courts

The van driver who caused the A9 crash and Tain Sheriff court
Pregnant woman and child injured when van driver lost control on A9
Orkney rapist Jacob Davies. Image: Spindrift
Self-proclaimed 'dirty beast' jailed after brutal hotel room beating of girlfriend
Orkney rapist Jacob Davies. Image: Spindrift
Drunk driver who left three passengers with life-threatening injuries after Inverness bookies crash is…
Danijah Wiggan came to Aberdeen to take drugs
Sheffield man came to Aberdeen to take drugs without mum knowing
The scene of the Nairn Crash involving two cars and a pedestrian
Pensioner on trial accused of killing 91-year-old pedestrian in two-car crash
Orkney rapist Jacob Davies. Image: Spindrift
Man in court after Â£333,000 cannabis seizure from Bridge of Don property
Orkney rapist Jacob Davies. Image: Spindrift
Unpaid work for 'incredibly foolish' teen who threw paving slab from roof
Henry Derrett, who was caught driving in Aberdeen with a vape laced with cannabis
Aberdeen drug-driver didn't realise vape was laced with cannabis
Woman accused of three attempted murders admits lesser charge of dangerous driving while drunk
Stagecoach buses lined up outside Inverness Bus Station.
Man pulled 'large and alarming' knife during bus station brawl in Inverness