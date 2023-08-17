Vehicle recovery firm fined over failings uncovered in wake of worker’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Vehicle recovery firm fined over failings uncovered in wake of worker’s death

The breaches were discovered during a Health and Safety Executive investigation into the tragedy, but they were not the cause of the devastating incident that killed dad-of-three Robert Garvock.

By Danny McKay
The scene of the tragedy. Image: DC Thomson
The scene of the tragedy. Image: DC Thomson

A vehicle recovery firm has admitted health and safety failings uncovered following the death of a worker, who was crushed when his truck fell on top of him.

While the breaches were discovered during a Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation into the death of Robert Garvock, they were not the cause of the devastating incident that killed him.

A Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) will now be held to investigate the 68-year-old dad-of-three’s death, which happened while he worked for Kairdson Tyres Limited.

The Ellon-based firm had been called to the scene to collect a van, which had been crashed down an embankment off the B999 Pitmedden to Potterton road by a drink-driver.

Robert Garvock, who died in the accident
Robert Garvock died in the incident on the B999.

Fiscal depute Kristina Kelly told Aberdeen Sheriff Court:Â “At around 3am on October 27 2018 the Police Scotland Dundee area control room contacted the vehicle recovery scheme to instruct the forensic recovery of Nissan Primaster van which was on its side down an embankment on the B999.

“The vehicle had been reported stolen.

‘Very significant risk of destabilising the lorry’

“Forensic recovery was necessary to assist with the identification of the driver, and moreover the vehicle was suspected to contain valuable tools.

“Kairdson Tyres were allocated to the task under the vehicle recovery scheme and Mr Garvock was the on-call vehicle recovery operator for them that night.”

However, during the lift, the recovery lorry toppled over, crushing Mr Garvock beneath the cab.

The cause of his death was said to be “traumatic asphyxia”, consistent with the cab of the lorry having fallen on top of him as he stood on the roadside.

He died at the scene.

Sheriff Mark Stewart KC said: “This breach of the act is one which was discovered in the course of the investigation carried out by the HSE following the fatal accident on October 27 2018 which led to the death of Mr Garvock.

“The failings which were uncovered did not cause the death of Mr Garvock.

“It’s very important that it’s understood that his court is dealing with this breach of the act and reaching a conclusion as to the appropriate disposal and is not seeking to place any measure on the life of Mr Garvock or the worth of his efforts on behalf of the company or the loss suffered by his family.

“This court is dealing with more technical matters relating to procedures and the failures in procedures, but these procedures themselves did not cause the death.”

The scene of the tragedy on the B999
The scene of the tragedy on the B999. Image: DC Thomson

Sheriff Stewart KC went on: “The primary cause of the accident, as I understand it, was the failure to fully extend the near-side stabiliser prior to and during the lift operation.

“That, coupled with the nature of the operation, created an instability which allowed the vehicle to overturn and fatally injure Mr Garvock.

“The failures in the charge were detected in the subsequent investigation, but it’s clearly accepted these were not what caused the accident in question.”

The sheriff said an FAI would follow and would explore the cause of the accident.

Issues were ‘not picked up’

In relation to the breaches before the court, he ordered the company to pay a fine of Â£9,800.

Kairdson Tyres Ltd admitted a charge under the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

The charge stated Kairdson Tyres failed to ensure, so far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of its employees.

Three specific failings were highlighted:

  • Failing to provide employees with an anemometer (a wind measuring device) which is essential for safe use of the hydraulic crane on the vehicle recovery lorry.
  • Failing to ensure a suitable and sufficient risk assessment was carried out and in place for the task of lifting the van with the vehicle recovery lorry.
  • Failing to provide employees carrying out vehicle recovery work with such information, instruction and training and supervision in relation to the carrying out of such work as was necessary to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, the health and safety at work of the employees.

The charge stated the failings meant Mr Garvock was exposed to the risk of serious injury or death.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Mr Garvock was given “industry-approved” training by an “externally accredited expert” when he joined the company.

However, a number of things were not included in this training, which the court heard meant he was “not adequately trained as a competent person, or appointed person, for lifting operations and so there was not a safe system of work in place whereby lifting operations would only be carried out further to a plan prepared by an operator trained in planning lifting operations”.

‘Company immediately suspended lifting operations’

Ms Kelly said: “Although there was no written lift plan in place for the specific task, the evidence is that Mr Garvock had appropriate training in relation to understanding the very significant risk caused by not fully extending and securing both stabilisers prior to beginning the lift.

“In particular lifting the recovered van over the nearside of the lorry without the nearside stabilisers being extended created a very significant risk of destabilising the lorry regardless of how windy it was.”

While risk assessments and planning were carried out, the company accepted it did not expect employees to formally record their lift planning in writing.

Kairdson Tyres, which sells tyres, repairs cars, carries out MOTs and offers van hire and vehicle recovery services, swiftly implemented improvements in the wake of the incident.

Ms Kelly told the court: “In addition, the company immediately suspended lifting operations and took the vehicle involved in the incident off the road.

“After a period of reflection, the company decided, notwithstanding the changes introduced, that they would no longer accept instructions to undertake recoveries which involve lifting operations.”

Defence agent Mark Donaldson said Kairdson Tyres was annually audited and the health and safety issues were “not picked up”.

He added it had been operating and recovering vehicle for many years “without incident”.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

The scene of the tragedy. Image: DC Thomson
Serial sex attacker who raped child in public toilet gets extended sentence to protect…
The van driver who caused the A9 crash and Tain Sheriff court
Pregnant woman and child injured when van driver lost control on A9
The scene of the tragedy. Image: DC Thomson
Self-proclaimed 'dirty beast' jailed after brutal hotel room beating of girlfriend
The scene of the tragedy. Image: DC Thomson
Drunk driver who left three passengers with life-threatening injuries after Inverness bookies crash is…
Danijah Wiggan came to Aberdeen to take drugs
Sheffield man came to Aberdeen to take drugs without mum knowing
The scene of the Nairn Crash involving two cars and a pedestrian
Pensioner on trial accused of killing 91-year-old pedestrian in two-car crash
The scene of the tragedy. Image: DC Thomson
Man in court after Â£333,000 cannabis seizure from Bridge of Don property
The scene of the tragedy. Image: DC Thomson
Unpaid work for 'incredibly foolish' teen who threw paving slab from roof
Henry Derrett, who was caught driving in Aberdeen with a vape laced with cannabis
Aberdeen drug-driver didn't realise vape was laced with cannabis
Woman accused of three attempted murders admits lesser charge of dangerous driving while drunk