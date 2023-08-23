Ellon rapist who abused child from the age of two locked up for four years

A rapist who sexually abused a little girl from the age of two was jailed for four years and eight months today.

Dean Burnett targeted the child for sexual assaults before she eventually revealed his conduct to adults.

A judge told the first offender at the High Court in Edinburgh that because of the serious nature of the offending and the length of time it occurred only a prison sentence was the appropriate disposal.

Lady Haldane said he would have faced a seven-year jail term but the period of custody would be reduced following his early guilty plea.

Burnett, 23, from Ellon, had earlier admitted sexually assaulting and raping the girl on various occasions between December 2016 and April last year at addresses in Aberdeenshire.

The judge also ordered that Burnett should be placed under supervision for a further three-year period.

Lady Haldane told him that he would be on licence during that time and if he breached its conditions he could be returned to prison.

Added to sex offenders register indefinitely

The court heard that during the catalogue of abuse Burnett exposed himself, carried out sex acts on the child and subjected her to oral rape.

Defence counsel David Moggach said unemployed Burnett had led “a very isolated lifestyle”.

He said that when Burnett accepted he had been “doing things” to the girl he went on to state that he was “truly sorry”.

Burnett, who followed the sentencing proceedings via a live link to prison, was told he will be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Lady Haldane said his name has been added to a list of persons who are deemed to be unsuitable to work with vulnerable groups.