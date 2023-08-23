Ellon rapist who abused child from the age of two locked up for four years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ellon rapist who abused child from the age of two locked up for four years

Dean Burnett, 23, targeted the child for sexual assaults before she eventually revealed his conduct to adults.

By Dave Finlay
The High Court in Glasgow
The case called at the High Court in Glasgow.

A rapist who sexually abused a little girl from the age of two was jailed for four years and eight months today.

Dean Burnett targeted the child for sexual assaults before she eventually revealed his conduct to adults.

A judge told the first offender at the High Court in Edinburgh that because of the serious nature of the offending and the length of time it occurred only a prison sentence was the appropriate disposal.

Lady Haldane said he would have faced a seven-year jail term but the period of custody would be reduced following his early guilty plea.

Burnett, 23, from Ellon, had earlier admitted sexually assaulting and raping the girl on various occasions between December 2016 and April last year at addresses in Aberdeenshire.

The judge also ordered that Burnett should be placed under supervision for a further three-year period.

Lady Haldane told him that he would be on licence during that time and if he breached its conditions he could be returned to prison.

Added to sex offenders register indefinitely

The court heard that during the catalogue of abuse Burnett exposed himself, carried out sex acts on the child and subjected her to oral rape.

Defence counsel David Moggach said unemployed Burnett had led “a very isolated lifestyle”.

He said that when Burnett accepted he had been “doing things” to the girl he went on to state that he was “truly sorry”.

Burnett, who followed the sentencing proceedings via a live link to prison, was told he will be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Lady Haldane said his name has been added to a list of persons who are deemed to be unsuitable to work with vulnerable groups.

