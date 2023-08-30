Man, 32, due in court today after Woodlands Brae disturbance in Inverness

A man will appear in court today following a disturbance in Inverness that left a woman in hospital.

Multiple police cars were called to Woodlands Brae, in the Westhill area of the city, at about 12.40pm on Monday.

Police have now confirmed a 32-year-old man, who was also initially taken to hospital, has been charged in connection with the incident.

He is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

The extent of the woman’s injuries is not known.

A police spokesman said: “round 12.40pm on Monday, we were called to a report of a disturbance in the Woodlands Brae area of Inverness.

“Officers attended and a 29-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were taken to Raigmore Hospital.

“The 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.”