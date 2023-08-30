Highland cottage could be burial site of Renee and Andrew MacRae – but police just have to find it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland cottage could be burial site of Renee and Andrew MacRae – but police just have to find it

Detectives today revealed William MacDowell told a friend: "I hope they don’t find the cottage. If they do I’m done".

By David Love
William MacDowell took the secret of where he buried the bodies to his grave.
A remote cottage in the Highlands could be the final resting place of murdered Renee and Andrew MacRae and police are determined to find it.

Years before the conviction and subsequent death of their killer, 80-year-old William MacDowell, he told a witness that if the building was found, it would lead to his downfall, detectives have revealed.

Now, the officers tasked to bring Renee’s lover and Andrew’s father to justice believe that if they can discover its location, it will hold vital clues or possibly the bodies.

The bodies of Renee and Andrew MacRae have never been found.

MacDowell’s wife Rosemary has refused to cooperate with detectives so now they hope the public will be able to help trace it.

Detectives have continued working on the case, which they say will never be closed until the pair are found, and the search is poised to resume in the wake of a BBC documentary covering MacDowell’s trial.

In the coming days and weeks, officers will review all information held in respect of the area close to MacDowell’s original home at Nairnside, outside Inverness.

The other property is less certain, Detective Chief Inspector Brian Geddes revealed.

‘We cannot find any cottage linked to MacDowell’

He said: “MacDowell at one stage blurted out to a witness as they spoke about the case:  “I hope they don’t find the cottage. If they do I’m done”.

“Despite extensive enquiries including checking the Land Registry, we cannot find any cottage linked to MacDowell. But of course, he may not have owned it.

“It could have been a derelict property, an empty one he knew about or indeed an occupied cottage he was allowed to use.

William MacDowell’s wife Rosemary has refused to cooperate with the police.

“The time scale would be the early to mid-1970s while he was having his relationship with Renee.

“We are hoping someone may remember seeing her BMW car in an area perhaps with MacDowell’s company Volvo or the family white Range Rover. He obviously had a fear over its discovery so it is logical to assume it holds something significant.

“We can identify a possible link with the Blackfold area above Loch Ness but that is tenuous.  It would appear this may have been an area where MacDowell and Renee would meet, possibly parking within wooded areas.

“Other areas where they may have met are Inverfarigaig, and between Nairnside and Daviot.

“Our hopes are slim but this case will never be considered resolved until we find Renee and Andrew. We owe it to the family and friends.”

Drones to be brought in for search

The team are also reviewing the potential for the use of a range of existing and emerging technologies including drones in the search which will cover specific targets around the proximity of MacDowell’s former home outside Inverness and elsewhere.

There are no current plans to break ground, but if the aerial and technological equipment or new evidence identifies any places of interest, then that is likely to change.

The pair were murdered by Renee’s lover and Andrew’s blood father, William MacDowell on November 12 1976 and their BMW car was found set alight at a lay-by at Dalmagarry on the A9 around 10 miles from Inverness.

Renee MacRae was set alight next to the A9 at Dalmagarry.

Their bodies have never been found despite extensive searches over four decades.

Last September, MacDowell was convicted by a jury’s majority of their deaths and was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 30 years.

However, he died in February and took the secret of where they were buried to his grave.

Detective’s determination to bring closure to family

But that has not deterred senior investigating officer DCI Brian Geddes and his team who reviewed the cold case over a five-year period.

They have been going over all the evidence and witness statements again to see if they may have missed something and have drawn up a list of potential body disposal sites that they believe are worthy of closer scrutiny.

They also hope the recent BBC documentary Murder Trial about the case will spark a renewed interest in the case.

DCI Brian Geddes led the re-investigation into the murders.Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

DCI Geddes said the response to the two episodes has been good and he thanked the public for their assistance.

DCI Geddes had hoped to interview MacDowell before his death and wrote him a letter, which was never read.

They have also re-interviewed some of his family, although wife Rosemary has not cooperated.

DCI Geddes added: “Since the airing of the TV documentary, we have received numerous calls regarding where Renee and Andrew’s remains may be and we will fully research any information we receive and progress matters accordingly, and where justified.

“I would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to contact us and would urge anyone else with information, no matter how minor they might think it is, to contact us.

“Anyone who believes they can assist the Police is asked to contact 101 or you can email SCDHOLMESInverness@scotland.police.uk. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

 

