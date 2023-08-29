Man arrested and woman in hospital after ‘disturbance’ in Inverness

A woman has been taken to hospital and a man has been arrested following a disturbance on Woodlands Brae in Inverness.

Police were called to the incident in the Westhill area of the city at about 12.40pm yesterday.

Photographs seen by The P&J show a large response to the residential street with at least six police vehicles dispatched to the scene.

Police tape was seen being put up around the entrance to a stairwell.

Today it has been confirmed a man has been arrested and a woman is in hospital following the Woodlands Brae incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 12.40pm on Monday, we were called to a report of a disturbance in the Woodlands Brae area of Inverness.

“Officers attended and a 29-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were taken to Raigmore Hospital.

“The 32-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.”