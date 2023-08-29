Crime & Courts Man arrested and woman in hospital after ‘disturbance’ in Inverness At least six police vehicles dispatched to the incident. By David Mackay August 29 2023, 10.43am Share Man arrested and woman in hospital after ‘disturbance’ in Inverness Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/6093652/woodlands-brae-inverness-man-arrested/ Copy Link 0 comment There was a large police response to Woodlands Brae in Inverness. Image: Google Maps A woman has been taken to hospital and a man has been arrested following a disturbance on Woodlands Brae in Inverness. Police were called to the incident in the Westhill area of the city at about 12.40pm yesterday. Photographs seen by The P&J show a large response to the residential street with at least six police vehicles dispatched to the scene. Police tape was seen being put up around the entrance to a stairwell. Today it has been confirmed a man has been arrested and a woman is in hospital following the Woodlands Brae incident. A police spokeswoman said: “Around 12.40pm on Monday, we were called to a report of a disturbance in the Woodlands Brae area of Inverness. “Officers attended and a 29-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were taken to Raigmore Hospital. “The 32-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.”
Conversation