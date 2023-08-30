Highland family bound up and terrorised during harrowing £40,000 home invasion

A Peterhead thug has admitted being part of a masked gang that stole more than £40,000 from a family during a terrifying Highland home invasion.

Kyle Rossiter, 23, was one of up to six raiders who burst into the bungalow near Beauly on October 19 2020.

A man and his wife – both aged 59 – along with other family members were bound up with towels, cables and a belt and warned they’d be stabbed if they didn’t cooperate.

The mob demanded to know the whereabouts of another relative, who apparently owed them £90,000 and they mistakenly thought lived there.

One of the gang – described as the “ringleader” – was clutching a knife while Rossiter armed himself with a poker.

As curtains were pulled shut to stop anyone peering in, the family were ordered to sit down and that a safe be opened.

Prosecutor Alan Parfery today told the High Court in Glasgow the robbery happened in the community of Foxhole, near Kiltarlity, at around 7pm.

He said: “The males put the safe in the middle of the living room floor and told them they would start chopping off fingers until it was open.

“They said it made no difference to them if they had to stab the entire family.

“They said they had been ‘paid to do this, so do not f*** with us’.”

Former sous chef Rossiter, of Peterhead, whacked the safe with the poker to try and get inside it.

Phones were taken from members of the family and shoved down the toilet.

The mob again demanded to know where their relative was as he was wanted “down the road” by their “boss”.

The victims – described as being in “extreme distress” – pleaded they had no contact with him.

Gang made off with more than £40,000

One of the assailants turned on the husband and warned he would stab his family.

Mr Parfery: “He stated that there were males outside in a van with guns who would shoot them if he did not comply with their demands to open the safe.”

The scared man eventually agreed and the gang bagged “in excess” of £40,000 that was inside.

They also removed a CCTV hard drive from the property along with a wi-fi router.

Police later learned of the raid and a hunt began to catch the gang.

DNA linked Rossiter to being involved. He was caught in Glenrothes, Fife, in January 2021.

Rossiter – who previously avoided a prison sentence after being caught with cocaine, cannabis and guns – had been due to stand trial earlier this year, but failed to turn up and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was arrested in June and appeared from custody for today’s hearing.

Rossiter pleaded guilty to being involved with unnamed others in the abduction, assault and robbery.

Judge Douglas Brown remanded him in custody as sentencing was deferred for reports.