Highland family bound up and terrorised during harrowing £40,000 home invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Highland family bound up and terrorised during harrowing £40,000 home invasion

Kyle Rossiter, from Peterhead, was one of the gang who threatened to chop off victims' fingers unless a safe was opened.

By Grant McCabe
Kyle Rossiter appeared at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: DC Thomson
Kyle Rossiter appeared at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: DC Thomson

A Peterhead thug has admitted being part of a masked gang that stole more than £40,000 from a family during a terrifying Highland home invasion.

Kyle Rossiter, 23, was one of up to six raiders who burst into the bungalow near Beauly on October 19 2020.

A man and his wife – both aged 59 – along with other family members were bound up with towels, cables and a belt and warned they’d be stabbed if they didn’t cooperate.

The mob demanded to know the whereabouts of another relative, who apparently owed them £90,000 and they mistakenly thought lived there.

One of the gang – described as the “ringleader” – was clutching a knife while Rossiter armed himself with a poker.

As curtains were pulled shut to stop anyone peering in, the family were ordered to sit down and that a safe be opened.

An access track to properties where the robbery took place, at Foxhole, Kiltarlity.

Prosecutor Alan Parfery today told the High Court in Glasgow the robbery happened in the community of Foxhole, near Kiltarlity, at around 7pm.

He said: “The males put the safe in the middle of the living room floor and told them they would start chopping off fingers until it was open.

“They said it made no difference to them if they had to stab the entire family.

“They said they had been ‘paid to do this, so do not f*** with us’.”

Former sous chef Rossiter, of Peterhead, whacked the safe with the poker to try and get inside it.

Phones were taken from members of the family and shoved down the toilet.

The mob again demanded to know where their relative was as he was wanted “down the road”  by their “boss”.

The victims – described as being in “extreme distress” – pleaded they had no contact with him.

Gang made off with more than £40,000

One of the assailants turned on the husband and warned he would stab his family.

Mr Parfery: “He stated that there were males outside in a van with guns who would shoot them if he did not comply with their demands to open the safe.”

The scared man eventually agreed and the gang bagged “in excess” of £40,000 that was inside.

They also removed a CCTV hard drive from the property along with a wi-fi router.

Police later learned of the raid and a hunt began to catch the gang.

DNA linked Rossiter to being involved. He was caught in Glenrothes, Fife, in January 2021.

Rossiter – who previously avoided a prison sentence after being caught with cocaine, cannabis and guns – had been due to stand trial earlier this year, but failed to turn up and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was arrested in June and appeared from custody for today’s hearing.

Rossiter pleaded guilty to being involved with unnamed others in the abduction, assault and robbery.

Judge Douglas Brown remanded him in custody as sentencing was deferred for reports.

More from Crime & Courts

Google Maps image of Woodland Brae in Inverness
Buckie Thistle player accused of seriously injuring partner with blade
Patrick O'Neill and Ian Bonnyman carried out the Hogmanay attack in Aberdeen.
Hogmanay horror: Pair armed with meat cleaver, baton and knife rob man in Aberdeen…
Kyle Rossiter appeared at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: DC Thomson
Highland cottage could be burial site of Renee and Andrew MacRae - but police…
Google Maps image of Woodland Brae in Inverness
Man, 32, due in court today after Woodlands Brae disturbance in Inverness
Kyle Rossiter appeared at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: DC Thomson
Keith paedophile caught after uploading compilation of sick videos
Kyle Rossiter appeared at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: DC Thomson
911 operator gives evidence in US murder trial of Mintlaw man who allegedly shot…
Kyle Rossiter appeared at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: DC Thomson
'My brother's attempted murder was a wake-up call that gave him a second chance…
Kyle Rossiter appeared at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: DC Thomson
Man guilty of Aberdeen high-rise attempted murder that left victim wheelchair-bound
Kirsty Sutherlnad outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court after being convicted of showing sexual images to children. Sutherland was registered in Stonehaven.
Stonehaven babysitter struck off for showing kids sexual images
Kyle Rossiter appeared at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: DC Thomson
Dufftown man who gave thumbs up to sick image of child spared jail