Mother and daughter team new owners of popular north-east baby boutique

A mother and daughter duo have taken over the running of Daisy Tree Baby Boutique in Alford.

Pam and Gemma Stewart are the new owners having bought the shop from Claire Caborn.

For mum-of-one Gemma it’s her chance to fulfil a dream of running her own business.

The 32-year-old had become frustrated at the lack of baby shops across the north-east following the closure of stores such as Mothercare and Mamas & Papas.

When the opportunity arose to buy the shop, based in Alford’s Main Street, the pair jumped at the chance.

Local high street shops important

Gemma, mum to two-and-a-half-year-old Sophia, said: “Since having my daughter I got really frustrated with the fact that within Aberdeenshire we don’t have a lot of baby shops.

“There’s some in Peterhead or you have to go up to Buckie and there was obviously Daisy Tree.

“We lost Mamas & Papas, Mothercare, John Lewis and Debenhams in Aberdeen.

“I love a high street and going in to a shop and seeing what I’m buying.

“With the cost of living crisis it is important what you are spending your money on.

“I just felt very frustrated that you had to travel and didn’t have a selection in the area we are in.

“When we saw Claire advertising the business my mum and I jumped at the chance and were ready for the challenge.”

Daisy Tree Baby Boutique proving popular

The shop, which also sells through its website, stocks a number of products including clothing, nursery furniture, prams, car seats, toys and cribs.

Gemma has given up her full-time job at Norvite to run the shop while Pam, 58, will continue in her role two days a week as an accountant and help run the family farm in Rothienorman.

She said: “We both have a business background and I have 15 years experience in retail so we thought the two of us together should make it work.

“I love dealing with the general public and speaking to people.

“It’s a lovely community in Alford and everyone has been very supportive.”

The pair are now looking towards expanding the shops offering and will hold an official launch at the start of next year.