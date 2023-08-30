Mother and daughter team new owners of popular north-east baby boutique

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Mother and daughter team new owners of popular north-east baby boutique

The pair are hoping to increase the choice of baby products available across the north-east.

By Kelly Wilson
Pam and Gemma Stewart are the new owners of Daisy Baby Tree Boutique. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Pam and Gemma Stewart are the new owners of Daisy Baby Tree Boutique. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A mother and daughter duo have taken over the running of Daisy Tree Baby Boutique in Alford.

Pam and Gemma Stewart are the new owners having bought the shop from Claire Caborn.

For mum-of-one Gemma it’s her chance to fulfil a dream of running her own business.

The 32-year-old had become frustrated at the lack of baby shops across the north-east following the closure of stores such as Mothercare and Mamas & Papas.

When the opportunity arose to buy the shop, based in Alford’s Main Street, the pair jumped at the chance.

Local high street shops important

Gemma, mum to two-and-a-half-year-old Sophia, said: “Since having my daughter I got really frustrated with the fact that within Aberdeenshire we don’t have a lot of baby shops.

“There’s some in Peterhead or you have to go up to Buckie and there was obviously Daisy Tree.

“We lost Mamas & Papas, Mothercare, John Lewis and Debenhams in Aberdeen.

Gemma is relishing the opportunity to run Daisy Baby Tree Boutique. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I love a high street and going in to a shop and seeing what I’m buying.

“With the cost of living crisis it is important what you are spending your money on.

“I just felt very frustrated that you had to travel and didn’t have a selection in the area we are in.

“When we saw Claire advertising the business my mum and I jumped at the chance and were ready for the challenge.”

Daisy Tree Baby Boutique proving popular

The shop, which also sells through its website, stocks a number of products including clothing, nursery furniture, prams, car seats, toys and cribs.

Gemma has given up her full-time job at Norvite to run the shop while Pam, 58, will continue in her role two days a week as an accountant and help run the family farm in Rothienorman.

She said: “We both have a business background and I have 15 years experience in retail so we thought the two of us together should make it work.

Pam & Gemma will hold a launch party at start of the next year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I love dealing with the general public and speaking to people.

It’s a lovely community in Alford and everyone has been very supportive.”

The pair are now looking towards expanding the shops offering and will hold an official launch at the start of next year.

More from Business

Former BBC director-general Mark Thompson is CNN’s new CEO (James Manning/PA)
CNN names ex-BBC director general Mark Thompson as CEO
Pressure group Global Witness previously put up billboards in London showing a shirtless Bernard Looney, chief executive of BP, and attacking his pay award. Image: Global Witness
London agency pitches 'OilyFans' social media attack on oil and gas
SPE Offshore Europe 2019 at P&J Live, Aberdeen.
Offshore Europe: Confusion over admission policy for parents and babies
Bryan Snelling, Aberdeen Science Centre chief executive, with Craig Lennox
Ex-Sullom Voe boss joins Aberdeen Science Centre as chairman
Andy Jassy said it was ‘probably not going to work out’ for employees who do not work three days a week from the office (AP)
Amazon CEO in warning to staff who defy return-to-office policy
Fashion brand Superdry has had its shares suspended (Ian West/PA)
Superdry shares suspended after audit delays
HSBC UK is offering 40-year mortgages to help people on to or up the property ladder (Charlotte Ball/PA)
40-year mortgage terms now offered by HSBC UK
TheWorks.co.uk saw its profit shrink over the latest financial year as it battled inflation (TheWorks.co.uk/PA)
The Works’ profit shrinks but ‘BookTok’ books drive higher sales
Woman with white reusable canvas bag for food.
Here's why north-east food and drink firms are listening to you
Privacy could be breached if using Bcc incorrectly, the ICO has warned (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Take care when copying people into emails, information commissioner warns