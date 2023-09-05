Aberdeen’s infamous gecko thief jailed for attacking dad

Aberdeen’s infamous gecko thief has been sent back to prison after a drunken bust-up with his father.

Alistair Sorrie headbutted his father twice and rained down punches on the stricken 64-year-old as he lay on the ground.

The 44-year-old then turned on the man’s partner when she tried to separate them, punching her directly in the face.

Sorrie, who once made headlines locally and nationally for stealing a gecko, now finds himself back behind bars following the boozy incident.

He previously pled guilty over the assaults, which happened at an address on Craigievar Place in the city on August 3, and has now appeared back in court to be sentenced.

‘He wants to lead a life without crime and break the cycle of offending’

Defence agent Caitlin Pirie said: “The period of time he had been at liberty, three months and three weeks, it had been the most stable period he’d had in the community for three or four years.”

She explained Sorrie had been engaging with support services and had “substantially reduced” his alcohol and drug use.

Ms Pirie went on: “He shouldn’t have gone to his father’s address, They don’t get on particularly well.

‘Only a custodial sentence is appropriate’

“On reflection, it was a foolish decision to attend and drink alcohol together.”

The solicitor said Sorrie had shown remorse, adding: “He stated he wants to lead a life without crime and break the cycle of offending.

“He’s really asking for an opportunity to try and prove that to the court.”

However, Sheriff Ian Wallace told Sorry: “Given your record and the circumstances, I’m satisfied only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

He imposed a four-month prison term, with an additional 90 days in relation to an unexpired portion of a previous sentence.

Sorrie, who lives at a different address on Craigievar Place, previously pled guilty to two charges of assault to injury.

At that hearing, the court was taken through the details of the offences and Sorrie was remanded in custody while background reports were ordered.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.