Aberdeen’s infamous gecko thief jailed for attacking dad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen’s infamous gecko thief jailed for attacking dad

Alistair Sorrie headbutted his father twice and rained down punches on the stricken 64-year-old as he lay on the ground.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen gecko thief Alistair Sorrie
Alistair Sorrie. Image: DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s infamous gecko thief has been sent back to prison after a drunken bust-up with his father.

Alistair Sorrie headbutted his father twice and rained down punches on the stricken 64-year-old as he lay on the ground.

The 44-year-old then turned on the man’s partner when she tried to separate them, punching her directly in the face.

Sorrie, who once made headlines locally and nationally for stealing a gecko, now finds himself back behind bars following the boozy incident.

Alistair Sorrie in the Evening Express in 2018.

He previously pled guilty over the assaults, which happened at an address on Craigievar Place in the city on August 3, and has now appeared back in court to be sentenced.

‘He wants to lead a life without crime and break the cycle of offending’

Defence agent Caitlin Pirie said: “The period of time he had been at liberty, three months and three weeks, it had been the most stable period he’d had in the community for three or four years.”

She explained Sorrie had been engaging with support services and had “substantially reduced” his alcohol and drug use.

Ms Pirie went on: “He shouldn’t have gone to his father’s address, They don’t get on particularly well.

‘Only a custodial sentence is appropriate’

“On reflection, it was a foolish decision to attend and drink alcohol together.”

The solicitor said Sorrie had shown remorse, adding: “He stated he wants to lead a life without crime and break the cycle of offending.

“He’s really asking for an opportunity to try and prove that to the court.”

However, Sheriff Ian Wallace told Sorry: “Given your record and the circumstances, I’m satisfied only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

He imposed a four-month prison term, with an additional 90 days in relation to an unexpired portion of a previous sentence.

Sorrie, who lives at a different address on Craigievar Place, previously pled guilty to two charges of assault to injury.

At that hearing, the court was taken through the details of the offences and Sorrie was remanded in custody while background reports were ordered.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Alistair Sorrie. Image: DC Thomson
Nazi-obsessed Aberdeen racist jailed over vile police assaults and threats
Alistair Sorrie. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen drug addict stabbed shop worker in the face with hypodermic needle
Alistair Sorrie. Image: DC Thomson
Death of man at Seaton Walk in Aberdeen not suspicious, say police
Locator of Brimmond Primary School in the Bucksburn area of Aberdeen
Police treating series of suspicious fires in Bucksburn and Dyce as 'potentially' linked
Alistair Sorrie. Image: DC Thomson
Two charged after £13,000 worth of cocaine found during traffic stop in Aberdeen
Police patrol on Aberdeen's Union Street.
Police in north-east will now let you know sooner if crime you report won't…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court in Aberdeen where Kirsty Sutherlnad was conviced of offences in February 2023. .
Newtonhill man repeatedly assaulted police officer - with his stomach
Alistair Sorrie. Image: DC Thomson
Bryan Rutherford: We'll have no women left if men keep getting away with murder
Alistair Sorrie. Image: DC Thomson
'Madcap' killer husband was a 'wild card' and a 'strange one' - former workmates…
Alistair Sorrie. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a swindling granny and a coleslaw meltdown