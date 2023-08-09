Aberdeen gecko thief back behind bars after battering dad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen gecko thief back behind bars after battering dad

Alistair Sorrie headbutted his father twice and rained punches on the stricken 64-year-old on the ground.

By Danny McKay
Alistair Sorrie. Image: DC Thomson

A man has been remanded in custody after headbutting his dad during a drunken row.

Alistair Sorrie headbutted his father twice and rained down punches on the stricken 64-year-old as he lay on the ground.

The 44-year-old then turned on the man’s partner when she tried to separate them, punching her directly in the face.

Sorrie, who once made headlines locally and nationally for stealing a gecko, now finds himself back behind bars following the boozy incident.

An Evening Express article from 2018 about Aberdeen gecko thief Alistair Sorrie, with the headline reading 'Man stuffed live gecko lizard into pocket when he stole from shop'
Alistair Sorrie in the Evening Express in 2018.

Fiscal depute Lydia Ross told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at an address on Craigievar Place in the city on August 3.

She said Sorrie, his father and his father’s partner had all been drinking and socialising at the property when there was a “disagreement”.

Sorrie became “aggressive” after being “challenged” by his dad and pushed him several times to the chest, causing him to stumble back.

Ms Ross said: “The accused then headbutted his father to the left side of his face, causing him to fall backwards onto the sofa, at which point he began to punch him to the rib cage.

“The accused’s father managed to get back to his feet and the accused headbutted him again to the face, causing him to fall to the ground, at which point the accused punched him variously to the head and body.”

When his dad’s partner, 44, tried to separate the pair, Sorrie turned his aggression towards her, punching her in the face.

Another family member then contacted the police and the couple managed to remove Sorrie from the address.

Both complainers were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for their injuries to be assessed.

Sorrie’s dad suffered bruising to his ribs and a cut lip, while his partner had minor swelling to her lip.

Sorrie, who lives at a different address on Craigievar Place, pled guilty to two charges of assault to injury.

‘He’s really trying his best to break the cycle’

Defence agent Caitlin Pirie said: “This has been the most stable period he’s had in his life for a number of years.”

The solicitor asked the sheriff to defer for reports with a view to imposing a community sentence, highlighting the “progress he’s made voluntarily over the last three months”.

She added: “Over the last three months he attended voluntarily with a local agency for, essentially, voluntary supervision.

“It’s the most healthy I’ve seen him.”

Ms Pirie said Sorrie was volunteering with charity Cfine, and added: “He’s really trying his best to break the cycle.”

Sheriff Sean Lynch told Sorrie, who also previously appeared in court for stealing his dad’s trainers: “I’m of the view that, taking everything into account, custody is the only suitable method of dealing with your case.”

The sheriff did defer sentence for background reports, but remanded Sorrie in custody in the meantime.

Alistair Sorrie. Image: DC Thomson
