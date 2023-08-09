Aberdeen gecko thief back behind bars after battering dad

A man has been remanded in custody after headbutting his dad during a drunken row.

Alistair Sorrie headbutted his father twice and rained down punches on the stricken 64-year-old as he lay on the ground.

The 44-year-old then turned on the man’s partner when she tried to separate them, punching her directly in the face.

Sorrie, who once made headlines locally and nationally for stealing a gecko, now finds himself back behind bars following the boozy incident.

Fiscal depute Lydia Ross told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at an address on Craigievar Place in the city on August 3.

She said Sorrie, his father and his father’s partner had all been drinking and socialising at the property when there was a “disagreement”.

Sorrie became “aggressive” after being “challenged” by his dad and pushed him several times to the chest, causing him to stumble back.

Ms Ross said: “The accused then headbutted his father to the left side of his face, causing him to fall backwards onto the sofa, at which point he began to punch him to the rib cage.

“The accused’s father managed to get back to his feet and the accused headbutted him again to the face, causing him to fall to the ground, at which point the accused punched him variously to the head and body.”

When his dad’s partner, 44, tried to separate the pair, Sorrie turned his aggression towards her, punching her in the face.

Another family member then contacted the police and the couple managed to remove Sorrie from the address.

Both complainers were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for their injuries to be assessed.

Sorrie’s dad suffered bruising to his ribs and a cut lip, while his partner had minor swelling to her lip.

Sorrie, who lives at a different address on Craigievar Place, pled guilty to two charges of assault to injury.

‘He’s really trying his best to break the cycle’

Defence agent Caitlin Pirie said: “This has been the most stable period he’s had in his life for a number of years.”

The solicitor asked the sheriff to defer for reports with a view to imposing a community sentence, highlighting the “progress he’s made voluntarily over the last three months”.

She added: “Over the last three months he attended voluntarily with a local agency for, essentially, voluntary supervision.

“It’s the most healthy I’ve seen him.”

Ms Pirie said Sorrie was volunteering with charity Cfine, and added: “He’s really trying his best to break the cycle.”

Sheriff Sean Lynch told Sorrie, who also previously appeared in court for stealing his dad’s trainers: “I’m of the view that, taking everything into account, custody is the only suitable method of dealing with your case.”

The sheriff did defer sentence for background reports, but remanded Sorrie in custody in the meantime.

