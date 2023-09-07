Theft of quad bike from farm in Huntly sparks police appeal

An investigation has been launched after a quad bike was stolen from a farm in Huntly.

Police are looking for witnesses following the incident which took place at the start of the week.

The theft is believed to have taken place between 3pm on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday.

It was stolen from a farm at Mid Knauchland, north of Huntly.

The quad bike is a Yahmaha Grizzly 450CC which has an orange box on the front and a white sprayer on the back.

Police are looking for witnesses

Constable Christopher MacKinnon said: “We are looking to speak to anyone with information on this theft, or the vehicle in question.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have been offered this kind of quad bike for sale.

“I would also encourage anyone local area with CCTV or doorbell cameras to check their footage for anything of relevance.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident 0754.