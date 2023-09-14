New podcast probes Aberdeen taxi driver’s unsolved murder 40 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

New podcast probes Aberdeen taxi driver’s unsolved murder 40 years on

George "Dod" Murdoch was brutally attacked with a cheese wire on Pitfodels Station Road, near Cults, on September 29 1983.

By Bryan Rutherford
Aberdeen taxi driver George "Dod" Murdoch was viciously garrotted with a cheese wire, a replica of which is shown above. Images: Police Scotland
Aberdeen taxi driver George "Dod" Murdoch was viciously garrotted with a cheese wire, a replica of which is shown above. Images: Police Scotland

A new podcast will explore the unsolved murder of Aberdeen taxi driver George “Dod” Murdoch, who was viciously garrotted with a cheese wire.

The stricken 58-year-old was discovered dying in a pool of blood on the pavement of Pitfodels Station Road, near Cults, opposite his sky-blue Ford Cortina taxi on September 29 1983.

Almost four decades on, the hunt for Dod’s killer remains an active police investigation, with detectives still confident of cracking the case.

Now, the trailer for a five-part true crime audio series has been released ahead of the tragedy’s 40th anniversary.

Ryan Ogilvie – owner of the production company Mind the Gap Creative – has spoken of his unconventional approach to retelling the true story so far.

“This is a podcast that is a mixture of documentary and drama,” Mr Ogilvie told The Press and Journal, adding: “It’s quite niche.

“We’ve actually dramatised certain elements of it, recording 22 scenes of what could have happened the night of Dod’s death.”

Podcast producer Ryan Ogilvie, of Mind The Gap Creative, in the studios of Aberdeen’s local radio station Original 106. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Ogilvie added: “What makes this podcast different from others is that it covers the case – one of Scotland’s most notorious murders – from different angles.

“We go right into the heart of the investigation with Detective Inspector James Callander and we also speak to the people who were closest to George.

“Criminal psychologists go into detail about what sort of person could have killed him and we also hear from forensic scientists who are working on the case at the moment.”

George’s wife ‘died of a broken heart’

Dod’s wife Jessie died aged 76 in 2004, before finding out who took her husband’s life.

“One of the people who we managed to speak to is a guy called David, who was the couple’s teenaged neighbour at the time of the murder when he was 13 years old,” Mr Ogilvie explained.

“He was like a grandson to them. He was very close to Dod and he actually stayed with Jessie for almost three years after the murder to comfort her, to be there for her.

“But she never recovered. Jessie was never the same person. She eventually died of a broken heart. There are dramatic scenes of conversations between David and Jessie.”

“Gentle and kind-hearted” George Murdoch with his wife Jessie photographed in 1977. Image: Police Scotland

‘I knew in my heart that he wasn’t going to survive’

One of the first police officers to arrive at the crime scene, Allan Hendry, 76, has also been interviewed for the podcast.

The now-retired police constable dog handler and former Aberdeenshire councillor has admitted that the case still haunts him today.

“The George Murdoch murder regularly gives me thoughts about who the hell attacked that poor man,” he said.

“It’s quite vivid in my memory because it was such a brutal murder.”

Mr Hendry found Dod “totally unconscious,” he said, adding: “He never spoke at all. I just said, ‘Look mister, everything’s going to be alright’.

“But I knew in my heart that he wasn’t going to survive, that he was near death.”

Allan Hendry was a police constable dog handler before retiring and being elected a councillor. Images: Archive/Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

In the podcast, Mr Hendry criticises the police’s initial response to the deadly attack, claiming that they missed their best chance of catching the killer on the same night.

“When the duty inspector turned up, I told him I wanted to search a nearby field with my dog,” he said.

“People at the top of Pitfodels Station Road said the attacker hadn’t come up that way. I knew he didn’t come down Pitfodels Station Road because I drove up that way and there was no sign of him there.

“The only other two places he could have gone were an opening into a field which led down onto the old Deeside railway line or in through a gate of a house that was adjacent to where the taxi was stopped.

“But instead I was told to go Peterculter and walk back along the railway line in case the murderer had run along there. I was absolutely furious.

Mr Hendry said that he followed his inspector’s instruction to walk back to the area from Peterculter but there was no sign of the murderer.

‘The killer could have been caught that night’

He added: “I’ve always criticised myself for not arguing more strongly with the inspector. I’m still furious about it.

“The following morning, I went with my dog into that field and we searched it. Behind the embankment, adjacent to Pitfodels Station Road, I found a piece of ground where the grass had been flattened.

Allan Hendry’s involvement in the initial police response and where he wanted to search. Image: DC Thomson

“It looked as though someone had been lying there. I strongly suspect, and I really do believe this, that’s where the guy was hiding.

“Had I been allowed to search it at the time there’s every likelihood I would have caught him.

“The killer could have been caught that night.”

Listen to a sample of the programme:

The campaign to secure justice for George Murdoch is currently being led by his 66-year-old nephew Alex McKay and wife Robina.

Mr McKay is convinced the answer to solving his uncle’s murder still lies in the community.

“Somebody knows who’s done this,” he said. “It may be a wife, a daughter, or a son, who is protecting the killer.

“I don’t think they’re protecting him out of love but instead because they’re scared of him.”

Mr McKay said he hopes that the podcast will “pull at the heartstrings” of anyone who’s in a position to assist detectives.

“You’d have to be heartless not to do that, but if somebody held on to this secret for 40 years, I don’t know what it would take to pry the information out of them,” he said.

“But I’m still very positive that this guy’s going to be caught.”

Alex McKay, George “Dod” Murdoch’s nephew. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

In September last year, The Press and Journal exclusively reported that detectives were trying to trace a potential new witness who had “indicated that they have some new information” – according to police.

Part of the mystery man had been photographed wearing an Iron Maiden T-shirt while drinking at Wilson’s Sports Bar on Aberdeen’s Market Street on an occasion in 2015.

A photo of the small, stocky man, who spoke with a local accent and is thought to be aged in his 60s or 70s now, was handed over to the investigation by a reader.

They had come forward following a previous social media appeal for information.

Detective Inspector James Callander holding a replica of the Iron Maiden T-shirt. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector James Callander previously said: “We can’t identify who the person in the photo is because all you can see is their torso with the T-shirt on.

“If what we’re being told is what he has said, we believe he has vital information that may well help us to identify who was responsible for George’s murder.”

But almost a year later, no progress to trace the man has been made.

Police want to trace the unknown man on the right. Image: Facebook/’Appeal for Information Aberdeen Taxi Driver Murder 1983 – George Murdoch’

Speaking today, Det Insp Callander told The P&J: “We’re nowhere nearer identifying him. We’re still looking.

“The longer that goes on the less likely that will be. Our chance was last year and probably this year.

“But it was a few years ago that he was pictured in an Iron Maiden T-shirt, and he was elderly then. He may well have died since.

“I didn’t realise how many Iron Maiden fans there are out there. It’s a massive family of people.

“We’ve had a couple of people come forward with suggestions but they’ve proved negative.

“But we still believe that this person has information that could help us.”

“Who is the Cheese Wire Killer?” launches later this month on Friday September 29, with an additional episode becoming available every Friday for four weeks.

You can hear a trailer now or listen to the episodes later, on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Audible, Castbox, and Spotify.

Read more about the unsolved cheese wire murder of Aberdeen taxi driver George Murdoch.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

David Sinclair, who was spotted with a knife and bat outside the Moray pub
Man had hunting knife and baseball bat in street outside Highland pub
Jacqueline Gartly, who sent her car flying in the air on the A92 after 'zoning out', exiting Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Woman sent car flying through air after 'zoning out' behind wheel
Aberdeen taxi driver George "Dod" Murdoch was viciously garrotted with a cheese wire, a replica of which is shown above. Images: Police Scotland
Elgin mum avoids fine for drug possession and drug-driving charge
Aberdeen Sheriff Court in Aberdeen where Kirsty Sutherlnad was conviced of offences in February 2023. .
Woman faces court accused of abandoning cats, starving kitten to death
Aberdeen taxi driver George "Dod" Murdoch was viciously garrotted with a cheese wire, a replica of which is shown above. Images: Police Scotland
Pensioner groped pupils and mum in photo booth at school dance
Police in a uniform with a radio, not showing her/his face.
Woman charged after Inverness taxi driver racially abused
Aberdeen taxi driver George "Dod" Murdoch was viciously garrotted with a cheese wire, a replica of which is shown above. Images: Police Scotland
Former law student who abused partner back in court for breaching order not to…
Aberdeen taxi driver George "Dod" Murdoch was viciously garrotted with a cheese wire, a replica of which is shown above. Images: Police Scotland
Award-winning Aberdeen carer given driving ban after admitting string of offences
Aberdeen taxi driver George "Dod" Murdoch was viciously garrotted with a cheese wire, a replica of which is shown above. Images: Police Scotland
Aberdeen thief stole vodka at 9.20am and racially abused M&S employee
Aberdeen taxi driver George "Dod" Murdoch was viciously garrotted with a cheese wire, a replica of which is shown above. Images: Police Scotland
Lifetime animal ban for Nairn man who let dog starve to death in squalid…