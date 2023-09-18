Belly-wielding man sentenced over bizarre assault on police officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Belly-wielding man sentenced over bizarre assault on police officer

Liam Ritchie twice struck an officer to the chest using his stomach during the bizarre incident on Earns Heugh Circle.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court in Aberdeen where Kirsty Sutherlnad was conviced of offences in February 2023. .
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man has been fined after using his stomach as a weapon to strike a police officer during a disturbance outside an Aberdeen address.

The 33-year-old also grabbed the officer’s wrists during his very physical protest about the police’s handling of an unrelated matter.

Ritchie previously pled guilty to assaulting a police officer in the incident, which happened on August 1 last year, but has now appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend previously told the court the incident happened during the afternoon of August 1 at Earns Heugh Circle in Aberdeen.

Took hold of the officer’s wrists and refused to let go

He said: “During this particular afternoon, officers attended in relation to an unrelated matter.

“On their departure, the accused, apparently dissatisfied with the handling of the situation, followed them outside and proceeded to strike the constable to his chest using his stomach, causing him to stumble into a nearby parked car.”

Ritchie then “took hold” of the officer’s wrists and “refused to let go”.

The fiscal depute went on: “The constable managed to relieve himself of the accused’s grip, but the accused again struck him with his stomach and took hold of his wrists again.”

After being arrested, Ritchie pulled and struggled and eventually had to be restrained on the ground.

‘Certainly not proud of himself’

Defence agent Iain McGregor said the incident happened after Ritchie had phoned the police himself during a row with his partner.

The solicitor said that officers had instructed his partner to leave the address as a result, despite it being her property, and Ritchie had taken issue with this.

Mr McGregor said Ritchie “overreacted” and that alcohol “played a part” in the offence.

He added: “He effectively bumped himself off the constable who, unfortunately, stumbled back into a vehicle.

“Before that, Mr Ritchie should have absented himself from the whole scene.”

The solicitor concluded by saying the first-offender was “certainly not proud of himself”.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Ritchie, of Cairnhill Drive, Newtonhill: “You realise by now you should never have initiated this confrontation with the police.”

She ordered him to pay a fine of £290.

