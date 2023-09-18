Danny Devine says Caley Thistle cannot allow negativity to creep in after winless run continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danny Devine says Caley Thistle cannot allow negativity to creep in after winless run continues

Inverness have now gone nine matches without a victory, following the 1-0 defeat to Raith Rovers.

By Andy Skinner
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine. Image: SNS

Danny Devine insists Caley Thistle cannot allow negativity to creep into the dressing room as they seek to return to form.

Inverness have failed to win any of their last nine matches, with eight of those ending in losses, after going down 1-0 to Raith Rovers on Saturday. 

It leaves Billy Dodds’ side bottom of the Championship, with a return of one point from their opening five games.

Despite the increasing frustration of Caley Jags’ supporters, defender Devine insists his side must remain focused on the task of ending the poor run.

Danny Devine is denied by an offside flag after scoring for Inverness. Image: SNS

He said: “If we be negative, there’s no good can come from it – what’s the point?

“If we are negative around the training pitch and the stadium, that’s just going to attract more negativity around the club.

“As players, staff and the management team we need to keep being positive and working hard every day.

“I think that’s what will get us out of it. We will end up winning a game we probably shouldn’t have won, and maybe that will kick us on.

“At the minute everything is going against us just now.”

Inverness cannot allow poor form to snowball

Although he is keen to remain upbeat, Devine acknowledges the Highlanders must rediscover the winning formula sooner rather than later.

David Carson in action against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS

Dundee United are their next opponents at Caledonian Stadium on Saturday, with Northern Irishman Devine eager to avoid falling further adrift at the foot of the table.

He added: “It will take a couple of days, it’s bitterly disappointing just now.

“It’s hard to take a positive from it, but looking back on it the performance was there.

“That’s one positive we can take from the game.

“It’s still so early on in the season, but we need to get out of it quickly.

“I have seen it before where it’s just a snowball effect and if we leave it any longer we could be in real trouble.”

Caley Jags must stick together

Dodds was keen to provide encouragement to his players after the game, insisting he could not fault their efforts at Stark’s Park.

Billy Dodds. Image: SNS

Despite falling to defeat through Jamie Gullan’s effort, Devine feels there are areas his side can build on.

The 31-year-old added: “There is no time to think about performances, as we need results.

“But if you are talking about performances I thought we did do enough to win the game – and definitely enough to take a point.

“The boy has hit a great strike and that’s what it has taken to beat us.

“It’s obviously very disappointing. We just need to keep working.

“I think we need a bit of luck. We got punished on Saturday, but ultimately it’s about sticking together as a team and working hard.

“That’s all there is to it. We know we’ve got quality in the team but we need to put it all together.

“At the start of the season it was stopping goals. On Saturday I thought we were really good defensively as a team, not just the back four.

“We just didn’t take our chances. We had a lot of good play in their final third but that last bit was letting us down.

“We just need to bring it all together and do it soon.”

