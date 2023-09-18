Danny Devine says Caley Thistle cannot allow negativity to creep in after winless run continues

Danny Devine insists Caley Thistle cannot allow negativity to creep into the dressing room as they seek to return to form.

Inverness have failed to win any of their last nine matches, with eight of those ending in losses, after going down 1-0 to Raith Rovers on Saturday.

It leaves Billy Dodds’ side bottom of the Championship, with a return of one point from their opening five games.

Despite the increasing frustration of Caley Jags’ supporters, defender Devine insists his side must remain focused on the task of ending the poor run.

He said: “If we be negative, there’s no good can come from it – what’s the point?

“If we are negative around the training pitch and the stadium, that’s just going to attract more negativity around the club.

“As players, staff and the management team we need to keep being positive and working hard every day.

“I think that’s what will get us out of it. We will end up winning a game we probably shouldn’t have won, and maybe that will kick us on.

“At the minute everything is going against us just now.”

Inverness cannot allow poor form to snowball

Although he is keen to remain upbeat, Devine acknowledges the Highlanders must rediscover the winning formula sooner rather than later.

Dundee United are their next opponents at Caledonian Stadium on Saturday, with Northern Irishman Devine eager to avoid falling further adrift at the foot of the table.

He added: “It will take a couple of days, it’s bitterly disappointing just now.

“It’s hard to take a positive from it, but looking back on it the performance was there.

“That’s one positive we can take from the game.

“It’s still so early on in the season, but we need to get out of it quickly.

“I have seen it before where it’s just a snowball effect and if we leave it any longer we could be in real trouble.”

Caley Jags must stick together

Dodds was keen to provide encouragement to his players after the game, insisting he could not fault their efforts at Stark’s Park.

Despite falling to defeat through Jamie Gullan’s effort, Devine feels there are areas his side can build on.

The 31-year-old added: “There is no time to think about performances, as we need results.

“But if you are talking about performances I thought we did do enough to win the game – and definitely enough to take a point.

“The boy has hit a great strike and that’s what it has taken to beat us.

“It’s obviously very disappointing. We just need to keep working.

“I think we need a bit of luck. We got punished on Saturday, but ultimately it’s about sticking together as a team and working hard.

“That’s all there is to it. We know we’ve got quality in the team but we need to put it all together.

“At the start of the season it was stopping goals. On Saturday I thought we were really good defensively as a team, not just the back four.

“We just didn’t take our chances. We had a lot of good play in their final third but that last bit was letting us down.

“We just need to bring it all together and do it soon.”