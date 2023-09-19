Fine for drunken man who was caught on camera attacking bar manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fine for drunken man who was caught on camera attacking bar manager

Ryan McFarlane threw a pint at the barman, spat in his face and pushed him during the assault at The King's Highway, JD Wetherspoon, Inverness.

By Jenni Gee
Ryan McFarlane was fined at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A bar manager activated his body-worn camera to record video evidence of a drunken customer turning on him during a violent outburst.

Ryan McFarlane became “confrontational and aggressive” when the barman refused to serve him alcohol in The Kings Highway, JD Wetherspoon, Inverness.

He was filmed throwing a pint at his victim, spitting in his face, and pushing him to the ground at the Church Street premises, around 5.10pm on September 6 last year.

But the 28-year-old, whose alcohol-fuelled bad behaviour was described by a sheriff as “an unpleasant incident”, avoided a prison sentence.

At Inverness Sheriff Court, McFarlane’s defence solicitor said his client – someone who lives with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) – “can be fairly impulsive”.

‘Confrontational and aggressive’

McFarlane appeared in the dock for sentencing, having earlier admitted charges of threatening and abusive behaviour and assault.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir previously told the court: “The accused was intoxicated. Due to this, he was advised that he would not no longer be served alcohol.

“The accused responded by becoming confrontational and aggressive.”

Then the bar worker activated his body-worn camera before McFarlane picked up a pint glass full of drink and threw it directly at the manager.

McFarlane was asked to leave but responded by saying, “Or what?” – telling the man to shut up and calling him a p*** and a c***.

He was repeatedly asked to leave, but as he walked out of the door, he turned and spat in the staff member’s face.

The bar manager then used a ShopSafe Radio to report the altercation to the police, but McFarlane returned and chased the worker back inside the building.

“He pushed him into a display board, causing him to fall to the floor,” Mr Weir added.

Police traced McFarlane nearby and he was arrested.

‘Very genuine expression of remorse, embarrassment and shame’

Marc Dickson, McFarlane’s defence solicitor, said the violent disturbance was “an unpleasant episode” for which his client had “little recollection”.

He said McFarlane – a trainee electricity distribution worker – had been diagnosed with ADHD, meaning he “can be subject to spontaneous actions and can be fairly impulsive”.

Mr Dickson added: “Mr McFarlane genuinely wishes to apologise for the way he behaved.

“When shown the CCTV he was visibly affected. He hung his head in a very genuine expression of remorse, embarrassment and shame.

“He takes this public opportunity to apologise to [the bar manager] for what happened that day.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told McFarlane, of Bridge Street in Nairn, it was “an unpleasant incident” and fined him £2,375.

He also ordered him to pay £500 in compensation to the victim.

