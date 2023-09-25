Scotmid reveals jump in profits and exit plan for boss John Brodie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotmid reveals jump in profits and exit plan for boss John Brodie

The co-operative's chief executive also told us he has family connections to Brora.

By Keith Findlay
Customers at the checkout in a Scotmid store.
Customers at the checkout in a Scotmid store.

Food-to-funerals co-operative Scotmid notched up a 35% rise in profits during the 26 weeks to July 29, chief executive John Brodie revealed today.

Mr Brodie said a tight rein on costs helped Scotland’s largest independent co-operative grow trading profits to £1.5 million, compared with £1.1m a year ago.

“Leaner, more agile and technology-enabled ways of working” and innovation also helped the buiness overcome multiple challenges from the cost-of-living crisis, increasing interest rates, high inflation and low consumer confidence, he added.

Turnover was up by £12m at £212m despite the difficult trading climate, he said.

Scotmid launches search for next CEO

Mr Brodie also announced he will retire next August after 20 years at the helm.

The hunt for his successor has already begun.

Scotmid operates 187 food stores, 63 Semichems, 16 funeral homes and a substantial property portfolio. Its footprint spans Scotland, the north of England and Northern Ireland, with the component businesses employing more than 3,500 people in total.

The group has food stores in many locations across the north and north-east, often in places where there are no larger supermarkets.

John Brodie is in his final year as chief executive at Scotmid.
John Brodie is in his final year as chief executive at Scotmid.

Mr Brodie said the shops tend to do well when the weather is nice and people come in for food-to-go. As such, spring and early summer 2023 delivered good sales but July and August, when the sun struggled to get the upperhand, were not so rewarding, he added.

Scotmid’s CEO revealed family links, through his wife, to Brora in Caithness.

He has been with Scotmid for more than 30 years in total. A chartered accountant by profession, he joined Scotmid in 1993 as chief financial officer. He was appointed acting chief executive in 2004 and CEO in February 2005.

‘Very much business as usual’

“It’s certainly not goodbye just yet as there is still a great deal of work to be done between now and next August, so it’s very much business as usual.

“However, making my announcement early will help ensure a smooth transition, enabling the society to continue as normal.

“I can say, however, that the past 30 years have been full of a huge number of positives and a number of challenges.”

Scotmid's store in Drumnadrochit.
Scotmid's store in Drumnadrochit.

Mr Brodie, 59, is also chairman of trade body the Scottish Retail Consortium.

Scotmid president Jim Watson said, “On behalf of myself, the board of directors, staff, and members, I would like to thank John for the way he has guided the society through some of the most difficult times that businesses have ever faced, from the credit crunch, Brexit and Covid through to the continuing cost-of-living crisis.

“When he retires next August, he will hand over a strong and successful society that delivers our core purpose of ‘serving our communities and improving people’s everyday lives’.”

A Semichem store.
Scotmid's businesses include the Semichem health and beauty chain.

Semichem has seen footfall, or the number of shoppers coming though its doors, improve.

But it is still below pre-pandemic levels as the marketplace “adjusts to the new norm”, the Edinburgh-based group said.

It added: “Supply chain cost pressure and weaker consumer confidence had an impact, but the division moved forward in the period.”

Scotmid Funerals saw an increase in ceremonies and plans sold.

Scotmid store.
Scotmid has overcome tough trading conditions to deliver health profits.

Meanwhile, the property business continued to grow, which Scotmid said was thanks to positive rent reviews and strategic investment decisions over many years.

Summing up, Mr Brodie said: “With the current market and economic challenges, it was expected that our profit levels may not be maintained in the first half of the year.

“However, innovation and cost control by the team, as well as the head office restructuring earlier in the year, has allowed us to deliver a solid performance.”

He added: “I am proud of Scotmid’s members, colleagues and customers who have helped to raise a fantastic total £295,000 for our charity partner, Guide Dogs.”

Conversation