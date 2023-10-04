Former Aberdeen Women star Mya Christie on embracing life as a professional footballer with Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeen Women star Mya Christie on embracing life as a professional footballer with Hibs

The 19-year-old moved to Edinburgh in June after signing a two-year deal with the Hibees.

By Sophie Goodwin
Hibernian's Mya Christie.
Mya Christie left Aberdeen Women to join Hibs this summer. Image: Shutterstock.

Former Aberdeen Women star Mya Christie says she has embraced life as a professional footballer with Hibernian.

The 19-year-old, who hails from Inverurie, made the switch to Edinburgh this summer after signing a two-year full-time deal with the Hibees.

Christie earned the move to Hibs after an impressive breakthrough season with the Dons, where she made 28 appearances in the SWPL and featured in the Sky Sports Cup and Scottish Cup.

Moving to Hibs saw Christie achieve her ambition of becoming a professional footballer and she feels being full-time has already helped improve her game.

Christie has featured six times for Hibs in the SWPL this season – scoring once – and featured in her new club’s 6-2 win over Aberdeen in the Sky Sports Cup on Sunday.

She said: “I’m really enjoying it. It’s been a big step up, but being in this environment and with the opportunities I’m getting here, it really pushes you on.

“It’s been more intense and more work and you see bigger improvements because you’re playing more often, which has been really good.

Mya Christie in action for Aberdeen last season in a SWPL match against Hamilton Accies.
Mya Christie made 28 league appearances for the Dons last season. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“I just want to keep doing well and make sure I’m in the starting XI and hopefully get more opportunities with Scotland. The main thing for me is that I just keep getting better.”

And while she has enjoyed the demands of full-time football, Christie admits she found aspects of the transition difficult at first.

She added: “I found it quite tough to begin with because I was training more and playing 90 minutes, but the club are helping me recover better.”

Hibs and Scotland opportunities

Having predominantly featured as a winger for Aberdeen, Christie has proven her versatility at Hibs by playing as a left wing-back for Grant Scott’s side.

She said: “I like playing anywhere just to help the team, but I have really started to get into full-back now and that’s where Hibs see me playing.

“I’m learning more and more about the game, like keeping the ball better and making runs, and I’m learning from the other players. There are more older players here than there were at Aberdeen, so they really help push you on.”

Christie has had to adapt away from the pitch, too, living away from home in a new city with new people, but that is something which she has also enjoyed.

She said: “There is more to see and more to do in Edinburgh on your days off.

Mya Christie in action for Hibs. Image: Shutterstock.

“I knew Eilidh Adams and Rosie Livingstone and we’re good friends, so that has helped, but we’re just one big group and we all have a good bond as a squad.”

Christie’s form at Hibs was rewarded with her first Scotland under-23s call-up last month for a camp in Italy, where she started in a friendly match against Australia.

She said: “I loved every single minute of it. I wasn’t expecting to play and played in a different position (right midfield), but I thoroughly enjoyed the whole experience.”

