Highland League footballer in dock after lying to police about car crash

A Highland League footballer has been blasted after crashing his car, fleeing the scene and then reporting the vehicle stolen.

Gavin Elphinstone saw his lies begin to unravel when his DNA was found on the airbag of the crashed silver Ford Focus.

The 30-year-old had collided with a parked vehicle on Fonthill Road, Aberdeen, overnight between July 30 and 31 last year, before fleeing the scene.

Officers later found the abandoned vehicle, which had significant damage and the airbags deployed, before the then-Huntly FC player phoned up to report it stolen.

Elphinstone, of Tollohill Crescent, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to failing to stop and provide his details following a collision, and to attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Sentence was deferred for reports and he has now appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to learn his fate.

Defence agent John Hardie admitted his client, who currently plays for Keith, had a “significant record for different kinds of offending”.

His previous offences include running onto the pitch at Hampden in a League Cup final between Aberdeen and Celtic in 2018 – for which he was jailed.

Turning to the offences before the court, Mr Hardie said: “He clipped another vehicle, turned to see what had occurred, lost control of his vehicle and crashed.”

The solicitor said Elphinstone “panicked” and fled, adding: “He made the foolish and criminal decision to try and get away with it by reporting the car stolen.”

He said the footballer felt “shame and remorse” over his behaviour.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Elphinstone: “I note that previous disposals by way of community payback orders and fines have not deterred you from offending.

“You have two previous convictions for failing to report an accident and a previous conviction for an attempt to pervert the course of justice.”

She imposed a £880 fine, a six-month supervision order and a six-month driving ban.

