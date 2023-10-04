Highland League footballer in dock after lying to police about car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Highland League footballer in dock after lying to police about car crash

Gavin Elphinstone saw his lies begin to unravel when his DNA was found on the airbag of the crashed silver Ford Focus.

By Danny McKay
Gavin Elphinstone leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court today. Image: DC Thomson
Gavin Elphinstone leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court today. Image: DC Thomson

A Highland League footballer has been blasted after crashing his car, fleeing the scene and then reporting the vehicle stolen.

Gavin Elphinstone saw his lies begin to unravel when his DNA was found on the airbag of the crashed silver Ford Focus.

The 30-year-old had collided with a parked vehicle on Fonthill Road, Aberdeen, overnight between July 30 and 31 last year, before fleeing the scene.

Officers later found the abandoned vehicle, which had significant damage and the airbags deployed, before the then-Huntly FC player phoned up to report it stolen.

Elphinstone, of Tollohill Crescent, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to failing to stop and provide his details following a collision, and to attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Sentence was deferred for reports and he has now appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to learn his fate.

Gavin Elphinstone played for Huntly at the time of the crash. Image: DC Thomson

Defence agent John Hardie admitted his client, who currently plays for Keith, had a “significant record for different kinds of offending”.

His previous offences include running onto the pitch at Hampden in a League Cup final between Aberdeen and Celtic in 2018 – for which he was jailed.

Turning to the offences before the court, Mr Hardie said: “He clipped another vehicle, turned to see what had occurred, lost control of his vehicle and crashed.”

The solicitor said Elphinstone “panicked” and fled, adding: “He made the foolish and criminal decision to try and get away with it by reporting the car stolen.”

He said the footballer felt “shame and remorse” over his behaviour.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Elphinstone: “I note that previous disposals by way of community payback orders and fines have not deterred you from offending.

“You have two previous convictions for failing to report an accident and a previous conviction for an attempt to pervert the course of justice.”

She imposed a £880 fine, a six-month supervision order and a six-month driving ban.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

