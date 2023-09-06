DNA on airbag catches out Aberdeen man who crashed car then reported it stolen

A man who crashed his car and then claimed it had been stolen was snared when his DNA was found on the airbag.

Gavin Elphinstone collided with a parked vehicle on Fonthill Road, Aberdeen, before fleeing the scene.

But the 30-year-old’s story unravelled when forensics discovered his DNA on the airbag of the vehicle, meaning he had been driving when it crashed.

Elphinstone has now appeared in the dock before a sheriff and admitted two offences.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court another driver had parked his car on Fonthill Road around 10.30pm on July 30 last year, leaving it secure and undamaged.

‘Accused made complaint of theft of a vehicle and gave a signed statement’

Around 5.35am the next morning, police on patrol discovered Elphinstone’s car with “considerable damage”, its front left wheel against the kerb and the hazard lights on.

There was significant damage to the front left wheel and windscreen and the car was insecure and unoccupied.

Ms Stewart said: “The impact of the damage had caused the airbags to be deployed.”

Officers also noted damage to the other vehicle that had been parked there.

Police woke the man, who lived nearby, to advise him of the damage to his car.

At 6.30am, Elphinstone’s car was “forensically recovered” and taken to a police facility in Tullos.

Accused’s licence suspended

Ms Stewart said: “At 5.30pm on the same date, the accused contacted police to report his car stolen.

“The accused made a complaint of theft of a motor vehicle and gave a signed statement to that effect.

“DNA was recovered identified as the accused’s DNA on the airbag of the vehicle, indicating the accused was the driver of the vehicle at the time.”

He was then arrested, cautioned and charged.

Elphinstone pled guilty to failing to stop and provide his details following a collision, and to attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Sheriff Gerard Sinclair deferred sentence on Elphinstone, of Tollohill Crescent, Aberdeen, until next month for reports.

He disqualified him from driving in the interim.

Defence agent Graham Morrison reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

