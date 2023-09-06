DNA on airbag catches out Aberdeen man who crashed car then reported it stolen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
DNA on airbag catches out Aberdeen man who crashed car then reported it stolen

Gavin Elphinstone collided with a parked vehicle on Fonthill Road, Aberdeen, before fleeing the scene and later lying to police.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court in Aberdeen where Kirsty Sutherlnad was conviced of offences in February 2023. .
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man who crashed his car and then claimed it had been stolen was snared when his DNA was found on the airbag.

Gavin Elphinstone collided with a parked vehicle on Fonthill Road, Aberdeen, before fleeing the scene.

But the 30-year-old’s story unravelled when forensics discovered his DNA on the airbag of the vehicle, meaning he had been driving when it crashed.

Elphinstone has now appeared in the dock before a sheriff and admitted two offences.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court another driver had parked his car on Fonthill Road around 10.30pm on July 30 last year, leaving it secure and undamaged.

‘Accused made complaint of theft of a vehicle and gave a signed statement’

Around 5.35am the next morning, police on patrol discovered Elphinstone’s car with “considerable damage”, its front left wheel against the kerb and the hazard lights on.

There was significant damage to the front left wheel and windscreen and the car was insecure and unoccupied.

Ms Stewart said: “The impact of the damage had caused the airbags to be deployed.”

Officers also noted damage to the other vehicle that had been parked there.

Police woke the man, who lived nearby, to advise him of the damage to his car.

At 6.30am, Elphinstone’s car was “forensically recovered” and taken to a police facility in Tullos.

Accused’s licence suspended

Ms Stewart said: “At 5.30pm on the same date, the accused contacted police to report his car stolen.

“The accused made a complaint of theft of a motor vehicle and gave a signed statement to that effect.

“DNA was recovered identified as the accused’s DNA on the airbag of the vehicle, indicating the accused was the driver of the vehicle at the time.”

He was then arrested, cautioned and charged.

Elphinstone pled guilty to failing to stop and provide his details following a collision, and to attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Sheriff Gerard Sinclair deferred sentence on Elphinstone, of Tollohill Crescent, Aberdeen, until next month for reports.

He disqualified him from driving in the interim.

Defence agent Graham Morrison reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

