West coast gallery owner was ‘fine’ and spoke to other campers hours before tragic caravan death

West coast gallery owner Stuart Herd ‘was fine’ and said goodnight to other campers just hours before his body was found in a caravan in France.

The manager of Camping Navarre, in Langres, told The P&J of his shock after the sudden death of the 52-year-old.

Confirming the tragic news, Xavier Maillot said: “It was surprising because he was fine on Sunday evening and said good night to the neighbour campers before going to sleep.”

Artist and photographer Stuart owned The Harbour Gallery, which has galleries in Tarbert, Ullapool and Inveraray.

An avid rugby fan, he is understood to have travelled to France to follow the Rugby World Cup.

Last week he posted on Facebook: “Heading North……. So long South of France!!

“Been a great few weeks. Going to base caravan near Alps so I can wander between the 2 Games.”

Harbour Gallery suspend orders due to ‘tragic and unforeseen circumstances’

As news of his death broke, officials from The Harbour Gallery released a statement.

They wrote: “Due to tragic and unforeseen circumstances the Harbour Gallery website and The Harbour Galleries Tarbert, Ullapool and Inveraray will be stopping orders from this point onwards and until further notice.

“Any orders that have already been placed by customers either online or in our galleries will be contacted in due course.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes to our customers, and we will be able to give more information in time.”

The P&J asked the Foreign Office for a statement on the tragic incident.

They said: “We have not been approached for consular assistance, but our staff stand ready to support British Nationals overseas 24/7.”

French police have also been asked for comment.