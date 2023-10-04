West coast gallery owner was ‘fine’ and spoke to other campers hours before tragic caravan death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
West coast gallery owner was ‘fine’ and spoke to other campers hours before tragic caravan death

Stuart Herd, 52, who had travelled to France to follow the Rugby World Cup, was found dead at the campsite on Monday morning.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Stuart Herd with his art gallery van in Tarbert, Loch Fyne.
Artist Stuart Herd has died suddenly in France. Image: Facebook.

West coast gallery owner Stuart Herd ‘was fine’ and said goodnight to other campers just hours before his body was found in a caravan in France.

The manager of Camping Navarre, in Langres, told The P&J of his shock after the sudden death of the 52-year-old.

Confirming the tragic news, Xavier Maillot said: “It was surprising because he was fine on Sunday evening and said good night to the neighbour campers before going to sleep.”

Caravan of the artist Stuart Herd as displayed on an image he shared one week before the tragedy. Image: Facebook.

Artist and photographer Stuart owned The Harbour Gallery, which has galleries in Tarbert, Ullapool and Inveraray.

An avid rugby fan, he is understood to have travelled to France to follow the Rugby World Cup.

Last week he posted on Facebook: “Heading North……. So long South of France!!

“Been a great few weeks. Going to base caravan near Alps so I can wander between the 2 Games.”

Harbour Gallery suspend orders due to ‘tragic and unforeseen circumstances’

As news of his death broke, officials from The Harbour Gallery released a statement.

They wrote: “Due to tragic and unforeseen circumstances the Harbour Gallery website and The Harbour Galleries Tarbert, Ullapool and Inveraray will be stopping orders from this point onwards and until further notice.

“Any orders that have already been placed by customers either online or in our galleries will be contacted in due course.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes to our customers, and we will be able to give more information in time.”

The P&J asked the Foreign Office for a statement on the tragic incident.

They said: “We have not been approached for consular assistance, but our staff stand ready to support British Nationals overseas 24/7.”

French police have also been asked for comment.

Scottish artist with galleries in Tarbert, Ullapool and Inveraray found dead in caravan at French campsite

