Callous Aberdeen hit-and-run driver avoids jail despite causing biker life-ruining injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Callous Aberdeen hit-and-run driver avoids jail despite causing biker life-ruining injuries

Carla Stein drove away after causing the horrific collision at the junction between Guild Street and Market Street.

By Danny McKay
Carla Stein. Image: Facebook
Carla Stein. Image: Facebook

A hit-and-run driver who left an Aberdeen dad with catastrophic, life-changing injuries has avoided being sent to prison.

Carla Stein drove away after causing the horrific collision at the junction between Guild Street and Market Street.

The 22-year-old left the biker, who is a father and husband, with a triple leg break as well as a huge financial and psychological impact on him.

Stein, who callously continued on to drop a pal off before driving home in her Audi A1 Sport, previously pled guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

‘For whatever reason, she hasn’t seen the motorbike coming’

The dangerous driving charge had originally alleged Stein was under the influence of ketamine at the time, but this was deleted before the guilty plea was tendered.

Just over four months later – and in a totally separate incident – Stein appeared in court and pled guilty to driving under the influence of ketamine.

The scene of the hit and run. Image: Google Maps

Stein, of Cypress Walk, Bridge of Don, has now returned to the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced over the hit-and-run matter, which happened on December 8 2021.

Defence agent Declan O’Keefe said: “For whatever reason, she hasn’t seen the motorbike coming.”

Stein pulled out directly into the path of the biker, giving him no time to react.

Mr O’Keefe went on: “She’s gone into a panic.

“She was suffering from anxiety at the time and, quite frankly, had a panic attack.

“She didn’t know what to do and made the worst decision she’s ever made.”

The solicitor said Stein was “disgusted” by her actions, adding: “It’s something she’ll have to live with for the rest of her life, and of course, that’s going to have the same effect on the complainer.”

He said that, since the offence, Stein had “cut out alcohol almost entirely” and had seen improvements in her mental health.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin said: “I’m just persuaded I can deal with this by way of a high-tariff community order. A large part of that is to do with your age.”

She imposed a 12-month curfew, 12 months of supervision, 250 hours of unpaid work and a three-year driving ban.

Biker likely to require full knee replacement

At an earlier hearing, the court heard harrowing details of the crash itself and the toll it has taken on Stein’s victim.

The biker had to give up his work as a delivery driver as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

The father of young children required “extensive surgery” with a combination of plates and metal framework being inserted.

He spent four weeks as an inpatient at hospital and required more surgery six or seven months later to remove the metalwork.

On top of being unable to work himself, his wife also had to take time off to look after him.

He still required the use of crutches 18 months after the collision and his mobility has been affected.

Experts have advised he is likely to require an entire knee replacement in the future.

The episode also had significant mental implications for the biker, who now suffers flashbacks in addition to depression and anxiety. He has also been referred to counselling.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Carla Stein. Image: Facebook
Angry domestic abuser evaded doorbell camera to enter home uninvited
Carla Stein. Image: Facebook
Woman told inquiry into brother's murder by newly released psychotic prisoner 'not in the…
Carla Stein. Image: Facebook
Sex attacker back in dock after failing to properly disclose dating site username
Carla Stein. Image: Facebook
Weekend court roll – a killer domestic abuser and cruel foster mum
Lee Sayers.
Drug dealer spared jail after court hears of new business 'buying and selling' something…
Carla Stein. Image: Facebook
Man in the dock after threatening partner during row sparked by Sunday dinner
The Onich Hotel, where the manager was choked
Man who choked hotel manager unconscious spared jail
Inspire at Hollybank, St James Place, Inverurie.
Cruel Inverurie care worker stole more than £2,000 from vulnerable elderly woman
Carla Stein. Image: Facebook
Disgraced foster carer to appeal child abuse conviction and sentence
Carla Stein. Image: Facebook
Banff insomniac who fell asleep at the wheel gets banned for one year