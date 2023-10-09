Callous Aberdeen hit-and-run driver avoids jail despite causing biker life-ruining injuries

A hit-and-run driver who left an Aberdeen dad with catastrophic, life-changing injuries has avoided being sent to prison.

Carla Stein drove away after causing the horrific collision at the junction between Guild Street and Market Street.

The 22-year-old left the biker, who is a father and husband, with a triple leg break as well as a huge financial and psychological impact on him.

Stein, who callously continued on to drop a pal off before driving home in her Audi A1 Sport, previously pled guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

‘For whatever reason, she hasn’t seen the motorbike coming’

The dangerous driving charge had originally alleged Stein was under the influence of ketamine at the time, but this was deleted before the guilty plea was tendered.

Just over four months later – and in a totally separate incident – Stein appeared in court and pled guilty to driving under the influence of ketamine.

Stein, of Cypress Walk, Bridge of Don, has now returned to the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced over the hit-and-run matter, which happened on December 8 2021.

Defence agent Declan O’Keefe said: “For whatever reason, she hasn’t seen the motorbike coming.”

Stein pulled out directly into the path of the biker, giving him no time to react.

Mr O’Keefe went on: “She’s gone into a panic.

“She was suffering from anxiety at the time and, quite frankly, had a panic attack.

“She didn’t know what to do and made the worst decision she’s ever made.”

The solicitor said Stein was “disgusted” by her actions, adding: “It’s something she’ll have to live with for the rest of her life, and of course, that’s going to have the same effect on the complainer.”

He said that, since the offence, Stein had “cut out alcohol almost entirely” and had seen improvements in her mental health.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin said: “I’m just persuaded I can deal with this by way of a high-tariff community order. A large part of that is to do with your age.”

She imposed a 12-month curfew, 12 months of supervision, 250 hours of unpaid work and a three-year driving ban.

Biker likely to require full knee replacement

At an earlier hearing, the court heard harrowing details of the crash itself and the toll it has taken on Stein’s victim.

The biker had to give up his work as a delivery driver as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

The father of young children required “extensive surgery” with a combination of plates and metal framework being inserted.

He spent four weeks as an inpatient at hospital and required more surgery six or seven months later to remove the metalwork.

On top of being unable to work himself, his wife also had to take time off to look after him.

He still required the use of crutches 18 months after the collision and his mobility has been affected.

Experts have advised he is likely to require an entire knee replacement in the future.

The episode also had significant mental implications for the biker, who now suffers flashbacks in addition to depression and anxiety. He has also been referred to counselling.

