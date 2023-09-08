Callous Aberdeen hit-and-run driver left motorcyclist with life-changing injuries

A callous driver left a motorcyclist lying in the road with life-changing injuries after a hit-and-run in Aberdeen city centre.

Carla Stein, 22, struck the biker while trying to turn right from Guild Street onto Market Street but failed to stop.

The impact with Stein’s Audi A1 Sport sent the motorcyclist, a dad and husband, flying off his bike, breaking his leg in three places.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told Stein’s victim had to give up work as a result of the crash and still has mobility issues.

Stein, of Cypress Walk, Bridge of Don, pled guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

The dangerous driving charge had originally alleged Stein was under the influence of ketamine at the time, but this was deleted before the guilty plea was tendered.

Just over four months later – and in a totally separate incident – Stein appeared in court and pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of ketamine.

On that occasion, she was fined and banned from driving for a year.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson said Stein had picked up a friend around 8pm on December 7 2021 and drove to another’s friend’s house, where they stayed for around an hour.

Stein then drove both friends into the city centre.

At 12.15am, the motorcyclist was travelling west on Virginia Street and Trinity Quay, intending to go straight on onto Guild Street.

Ms Simpson said: “At this time, the complainer observed the accused’s vehicle travelling east on Guild Street, approaching the traffic light junction.

“The traffic light being green, the complainer proceeded onto Guild Street.

“Without warning, the accused turned right onto Market Street, into the path of the complainer’s vehicle.

“The complainer was unable to alter his course and collided with the rear of the accused’s vehicle as it turned, resulting in him being thrown from his vehicle and landing in the road.

“The accused did not stop and continued driving.”

Biker’s leg ‘obviously deformed’

Stein’s friend told her to stop, to which Stein replied: “What do I do?”

As the biker lay in agony on the road, Stein continued to Bon Accord Gardens before driving her friend, and then herself, home.

Thankfully, Stein’s friend called the police.

When police arrived at the scene of the crash the biker was complaining of “excruciating pain” to his left leg, which was “obviously deformed”.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and found to have suffered three fractures to his left tibia and fibula.

Police attended at Stein’s home at 3.45am, where they noted the car outside with damage to it. They then arrested Stein.

Life-changing injuries

The biker had to give up his work as a delivery driver as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

The father of young children required “extensive surgery” with a combination of plates and metal framework being inserted.

He spent four weeks as an inpatient at hospital and require more surgery six or seven months later to remove the metalwork.

On top of being unable to work himself, his wife also had to take time off to look after him.

He still required the use of crutches 18 months after the collision and his mobility has been affected.

Experts have advised he is likely to require an entire knee replacement in the future.

The episode also had significant mental implications for the biker, who now suffers flashbacks in addition to depression and anxiety. He has also been referred to counselling.

Defence agent Declan O’Keefe, representing Stein, said: “She’s very much aware of the gravity of this offence and would accept that this is perhaps a matter that would reach the custody threshold.”

However, he added that there was “significant mitigation” in the case.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood deferred sentence until next month for background reports and banned Stein from driving in the interim period.

Mr O’Keefe reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

