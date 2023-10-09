Stonehaven pensioner admits causing crash that killed dad-of-three

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven pensioner admits causing crash that killed dad-of-three

By Danny McKay
The crash happened at the Bridge of Muchalls junction on the A92. Image: Google Maps

A Stonehaven pensioner has been fined £4,000 after causing the death of a father-of-three in a tragic collision on the A92.

Christopher Reid suffered catastrophic injuries when he was thrown from his motorbike in the crash at the Bridge of Muchalls junction.

Despite frantic efforts to save his life, the 47-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in July last year.

Now, Stella Connolly, 77, has appeared in court and pled guilty to causing his death by careless driving.

Passenger screamed ‘bike!’

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the incident happened around 4.25pm on July 30 2022.

Connolly, driving a white Vauxhall Mokka, crossed from the southbound carriageway onto the northbound one while negotiating the junction.

However, in doing so, she failed to give enough time and space to Mr Reid, who was travelling north on his blue and black Yamaha MT-03 motorcycle.

The biker collided with the front, nearside of Connolly’s car, causing him to be thrown from his bike and suffer significant internal injuries which, tragically, he did not survive.

Witnesses described seeing the white Vauxhall performing a right turn, crossing onto the northbound carriageway into the path of Mr Reid.

Mr Reid tried to take evasive action by braking heavily and steering to his offside, but he had insufficient time and distance to avoid the collision.

Several witnesses stopped to help and Mr Reid was given first aid until emergency services arrived.

He was rushed to hospital by ambulance but pronounced dead on arrival.

Sheriff calls incident ‘tragic’

In a statement to police, Connolly described the road as “very fast” and said she is “very cautious and always takes great care when crossing”.

Connolly went on to state she came to a complete stop, looked left and saw a car passing.

After it passed, she looked again, and it was clear, so she started to cross.

As she did so, her daughter, a front-seat passenger, shouted “bike” and there was a collision.

Crash investigators determined that Mr Reid had been travelling at 34mph at the point where a tyre mark indicated he applied the brakes in response to Connolly’s car blocking his path.

Investigators concluded that absolutely no blame could be attributed to Mr Reid.

They were of the view the collision was a direct result of Connolly failing to give way to Mr Reid either by failing to spot him or failing to appreciate his speed and distance from the junction.

Connolly, of Bridge of Muchalls, Stonehaven, pled guilty to causing death by careless driving.

The court heard Connolly, who is retired, had no previous convictions.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin described the incident as “tragic” and ordered Connolly to pay a £4,000 fine and complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

She also banned her from driving for two years as an alternative to prison.

