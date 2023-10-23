Aberdeen man in court after ‘stabbings’ in Brechin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen man in court after ‘stabbings’ in Brechin

Police and paramedics were called to an incident in town's Wards Road on Saturday afternoon and two men in their 20s were taken to hospital.

By Reporter
Wards Road in Brechin. Image: Google Street View
Wards Road in Brechin. Image: Google Street View

An Aberdeen man has appeared in court after two people were taken to hospital following an alleged stabbing in Brechin at the weekend.

Kevin Sorrie, 40, has now appeared in private at Forfar Sheriff Court accused of assault to severe injury and danger of life.

Sorrie is also accused of having a weapon, committing an assault to injury and vandalism.

During the private appearance Sorrie, of Aberdeen, made no plea and was remanded and committed for further examination

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.35pm on Saturday, officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the area of Wards Road, Brechin.

“Emergency services attended and a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.

“A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with serious assault and will appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Monday.”

 

 

