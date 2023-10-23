Aberdeen man in court after ‘stabbings’ in Brechin

An Aberdeen man has appeared in court after two people were taken to hospital following an alleged stabbing in Brechin at the weekend.

Police and paramedics were called to an incident in town’s Wards Road on Saturday afternoon and two men in their 20s were taken to hospital.

Kevin Sorrie, 40, has now appeared in private at Forfar Sheriff Court accused of assault to severe injury and danger of life.

Sorrie is also accused of having a weapon, committing an assault to injury and vandalism.

During the private appearance Sorrie, of Aberdeen, made no plea and was remanded and committed for further examination

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.35pm on Saturday, officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the area of Wards Road, Brechin.

“Emergency services attended and a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.

“A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with serious assault and will appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Monday.”