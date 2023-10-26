Buckie tenant admits stealing contents of house after being evicted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie tenant admits stealing contents of house after being evicted

Marley Atkins is paying his landlord back at 25p a week and his outstanding balance should be cleared in 138 years.

By Joanne Warnock
Marley Atkins stole the contents of his rented home when he was evicted. Image: Facebook
Marley Atkins stole the contents of his rented home when he was evicted. Image: Facebook

A Buckie tenant has admitted stealing the contents of his rented house after he was evicted.

Marley Atkins, 34, appeared at Elgin’s Sheriff Court to stand trial for the theft, which occurred in 2021, but submitted a plea of guilty.

Atkins, now at Burnend Cottage, Dufftown, had been renting a property at Blair of Tynet, near Buckie, owned by Maureen Burrows.

Speaking outside court, Mrs Burrows, 69, said she was relieved the case had now been dealt with.

Explaining that Atkins had been renting her property for three years until his eviction in December 2021, she said: “Communications broke down after two weeks of him moving in.

“He tried to block off the road, which you just cannot do when you live out in the country. People just want a quiet life.

“I eventually asked him to leave, but he refused to go. He is still due me three months’ rent, which amounts to £1,800 and he has taken it upon himself to pay me back at 25p a week.”

Estimating this would take around 138 years to repay, Mrs Burrows shrugged and said: “I don’t really care – I’m just glad to be rid of him.”

‘He left the place in a complete mess’

The items Atkins stole from the property were listed as a washing machine, fridge freezer, a bed, bedside cabinets, bedding, towels and cutlery.

Mrs Burrows also said there had been an antique washstand, which she believes Atkins sold, she added: “He left the place in a complete mess. We had to spend around £5,000 to repair it in order to rent it out again.

“He had also tried to say I had stolen things from him, which was absolute rubbish. I never got anything back, I’m presuming he’s sold it.”

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph said there was still some confusion about what items had been returned and which were “still outstanding” and asked for a deferral of sentence to “sort it out”.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood deferred sentence for reports and “further clarification” on the unaccounted-for stolen items.

Atkins must return to Elgin Sheriff Court on November 23.

