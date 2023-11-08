Unpaid work for Aberdeen dad who attacked man with wooden plank

A young dad who attacked a man with a plank of wood in Aberdeen has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Callum Tingle was warned to be a “better role model” for his child after admitting the attack at an earlier hearing.

The 23-year-old also repeated punched his victim to the head during the vicious assault.

Sentence had previously been deferred for reports, but now Tingle has returned to the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to learn his fate.

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver said: “I would highlight that Mr Tingle remains a young man at the age of 23 and, as such, he is eligible for the sentencing guidelines for those under 25.”

‘If you fail to do what’s required there’s a risk you’ll be sent to prison’

She added: “He finds it difficult to appropriately manage his emotions.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Tingle: “I’ll deal with this by way of a community payback order as a direct alternative to a sentence of imprisonment.”

He imposed 100 hours of unpaid work, but warned: “If you fail to do what’s required of you, there’s a risk you’ll be sent to prison instead.”

Tingle, of Western Road, Aberdeen, previously admitted charges of assault and possession of an offensive weapon over the incident, which happened on Tullos Place on October 9.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the victim, a neighbour of Tingle’s friend, was angry after the 23-year-old’s partner pulled up in her car and repeatedly sounded the horn outside his home.

Tingle burst out of a nearby property and violently struck the man to the leg with a plank of wood before punching him twice in the face.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.