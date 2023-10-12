Young dad told to be ‘better role model’ after battering man with plank of wood

An Aberdeen dad has been warned that he should be a “better role model” to his child after he attacked a member of the public with a plank of wood.

Father-of-one Callum Tingle appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted carrying out the assault on a man using a piece of scrap wood before raining blows on his face.

The victim, a neighbour of Tingle’s friend, was angry after the 23-year-old’s partner pulled up in her car and repeatedly sounded the horn outside his home.

Tingle burst out of a nearby property and violently struck the man to the leg with a plank of wood before punching him twice in the face.

Woman repeatedly sounded horn

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told the court that at around 7pm Tingle’s former girlfriend turned up at an address on Tullos Place, Aberdeen.

“At this time the woman continuously sounded the horn of the vehicle to get the attention of the accused,” Ms Laird said.

“Two witnesses who lived nearby heard the horn and as a result exited their properties in order to get her to desist sounding the horn.”

Tingle perceived that his friend’s neighbour was threatening his then-partner and ran into the street holding a plank of wood.

He approached the man and struck him with the plank to the left leg before following it up with two punches to his face.

Tingle then got into the car, which drove off as other members of the public contacted police.

Appearing from custody, Tingle, of Western Road, Aberdeen, pleaded guilty to one charge of assault and a second charge of being in possession of an offensive weapon by having a plank of wood.

Callum Tingle ‘doesn’t really remember’ carrying out assault

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver told the court that this was her client’s first offence that involved violence for which has “taken responsibility for at the first opportunity”.

“As I understand it he was under the influence of certain substances at the time,” she said.

“Mr Tingle doesn’t really remember the offence but he accepts he did it.

“He has never experienced custody before and is under the age of 25 so the sentencing guidelines encourage alternatives to be found.”

Ms Ginniver also called for background reports to be carried out into her client, who she added was a first-time father.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey deferred sentence on Tingle in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

He also told Tingle: “Boys need a good role model. You’re that boy’s dad and you need to give him a better role model than this.”

