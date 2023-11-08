Aaron Nicolson eyes cup final goal after opening Nairn County account

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aaron Nicolson eyes cup final goal after opening Nairn County account

The Breedon Highland League side tackle Ross County in the North of Scotland Cup final on Sunday.

By Callum Law
Nairn County's Aaron Nicolson in action
Nairn County's Aaron Nicolson is looking forward to the North of Scotland Cup final

Aaron Nicolson was relieved to get his first Nairn County goal and is desperate to add to his tally in the North of Scotland Cup final.

The Breedon Highland League side take on Ross County in Sunday’s showpiece at Grant Street Park.

Nairn are in good form having won their last five games in all competitions.

Striker Nicolson arrived at Station Park after leaving Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the summer and opened his Nairn account against Turriff United at the weekend.

Looking ahead to his first senior final the 18-year-old said: “Getting that first goal was playing on my mind and with every week that went by it probably weighed more and more on my shoulders.

“I was delighted to get that goal on Saturday, especially with the cup final coming up.

“The week before against Wick I came away thinking I could have scored a hat-trick.

“I was thinking about that all week so I was desperate to score against Turriff and it was a big relief to do it.

“But now I need to go and get a few more. My aspiration would be to keep it going and get a goal in the final.

“That’s what all strikers want to do and if I did that hopefully it could help us win the trophy.”

‘All the people connected to Nairn are delighted’

The final is Nairn’s first since 2016 as they look to lift silverware for the first time since their triumph in the North of Scotland Cup in October 2012.

Nicolson appreciates the importance of the occasion to those connected with the Wee County and hopes they can cause a stir against Premiership opposition.

He added: “We’re on a good run of form, looking at it on paper people might not give us a chance because we’re playing Ross County.

“But nobody expected us to beat Caley Thistle in the last round so there’s nothing for us to fear.

Nairn County's Aaron Nicolson in action
Aaron Nicolson in action for Nairn County

“If we play the way we can then I think we can definitely cause a problem or two.

“To get to this final is good and it’s an exciting time for the club and it’s good to be part of it.

“You can see all the people connected to Nairn are delighted to be in a final and it’s great to see.

“It’s not just the players and staff, there’s the committee and the supporters and they’re a big part of it.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Clach v Rothes, Nairn County v Turriff United and Banks o’ Dee v Fraserburgh highlights

