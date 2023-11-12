Jail for dangerous driver who led police on chase through Rubislaw Den

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail for dangerous driver who led police on chase through Rubislaw Den

Chad Hodgkins, 30, appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pled guilty to several driving charges.

By Joanne Warnock
The police chase happened along Rubislaw Den South. Image: DC Thomson

A man has been jailed after leading police on a car chase through one of Aberdeen’s most affluent neighbourhoods.

Chad Hodgkins, 30, appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pled guilty to several charges – including dangerous driving.

The court heard that Hodgkins had driven through a no entry sign on Rubislaw Den South and led police officers on a chase through the suburb earlier this year.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told the court that on August 11, Hodgkins had been seen by police officers on patrol at around 8pm on Springfield Road.

Realising that Hodgkins had breached his 7pm curfew the week before, they tried to pull him over.

Mr McMann said: “Instead of slowing down and stopping, he increased his speed.”

Police chase begins

The officers pursued Hodgkins, who was driving a white Ford Transit, towards Anderson Drive.

Mr McMann continued: “He mounted the curb on the central reservation and turned into Rubislaw Den South – through a ‘no entry’ sign.

“He continued driving up the road at speed. The police stood down the pursuit and they lost the car from view.”

Chad Hodgkins mounted the pavement and drove through no entry signs on Rubislaw Den South. Image: Google Street View

A month later, on September 15, Hodgkins was spotted driving in Portsoy – after having been banned from the roads just two days before.

Hodgkins, of Campbell Crescent in Portsoy, was also found to be driving without insurance.

Hodgkin’s defence agent David Sutherland explained his client had been “unaware” that the driving ban had been put in place as soon after he left court and that this “impulsive” behaviour was not typical.

Sheriff Craig Findlater said he was “troubled”, particularly about his dangerous driving up a one-way road, which he said was in “a really busy part of Aberdeen”.

He said: “You were in breach of three bails. The only option is a custodial one.”

Sheriff Findlater sentenced Hodgkins to eight months in jail and disqualified him from driving for 15 months.

He will have to pass the extended driving test to get his licence back.

