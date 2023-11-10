Elgin Tesco shopper battered with hammer and groceries stolen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Elgin Tesco shopper battered with hammer and groceries stolen

Bradley Bywater was sentenced to 22 months in prison for the assault and robbery, as well as for possessing an offensive weapon.

By Jenni Gee
The assault happened at Tesco in Elgin. Image: Google Street View

A man has been jailed for brutally attacking a shopper at an Elgin supermarket and robbing him of his groceries.

Bradley Bywater admitted the attack at the Tesco store, which left his victim needing surgery and suffering from ongoing severe pain in his face.

The 21-year-old also admitted to having an offensive weapon, the hammer, on the day of the robbery.

Bywater appeared via videolink from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to be sentenced for the crimes.

The charge detailed how Bywater, acting with another, assaulted the man at the store on Blackfriars Road by repeatedly striking him on the head and body with a hammer to his severe injury before robbing him of groceries.

Attack left victim with ‘severe pain’

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank acknowledged that the attack had left the victim needing medical intervention.

In a victim impact statement, the complainer said: “I still have severe pain in my face.”

Bywater’s solicitor Leonard Burkinshaw said his client was “a very vulnerable individual” who had previously been homeless in England and had undergone treatment for his mental health.

He explained that Bywater had previously had issues with substance abuse, particularly cocaine, but had since “gone cold turkey”.

He suggested that Bywater, who has been remanded since his arrest, could potentially be considered to have already served the punitive element of any sentence.

‘Maximum risk’ of reoffending

But, noting Bywater’s record of 49 previous convictions including for serious assault and battery, Sheriff Cruickshank said: “Given the nature of the offence, the injuries caused and the totality of your previous convictions, the only appropriate disposal is a custodial disposal.”

He sentenced Bywater, whose address was given as a prisoner in the prison of Polmont, to 22 months imprisonment, backdated to February 2 of this year.

Noting that a presentencing report found Bywater to be at “maximum risk” of reoffending and at risk of causing “significant harm” to others, the sheriff also imposed a 10-month supervised release order.

He said: “I consider that is necessary for the protection of the public from serious harm, which could be caused.”

