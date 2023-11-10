Inverness mum spared jail after repeatedly coughing in police officer’s face

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness mum spared jail after repeatedly coughing in police officer’s face

Courtney Smith ignored a court order and failed to attend court to explain why.

By David Love
Courtney Smith was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Courtney Smith was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson

A troubled Inverness mum has been spared jail after repeatedly coughing in a police officer’s face, ignoring a court order and failing to turn up to explain her rebellious behaviour.

Earlier this year, Courtney Smith, 23, of Myrtletown Park, Westhill, was ordered to cooperate with intensive intervention from social workers.

Smith not only defied the court order, but she also failed to attend the courtroom to answer for her non-compliance.

As a consequence, she was arrested and remanded in custody.

She had previously admitted shouting and swearing at police in Aignish Drive, Inverness, and at Burnett Road police station on September 8 2020.

She also pled guilty to culpable and reckless conduct in the presence of a constable during the same incident and told the policewoman that she would catch Covid.

Courtney Smith. Image: Facebook

Defence solicitor advocate Clare Russell told Inverness Sheriff Court that her client had written to the court, indicating “some insight into her offending”.

The letter was read by Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald.

Ms Russell added: “It has been a salutary lesson for her. Her mother had died a short time prior to these offences and she dealt with it by illicit substances and alcohol.

“It resulted in the abhorrent behaviour.”

‘You have had a difficult time, but now is the time to move on’

Sheriff Macdonald previously described Smith’s behaviour as “appalling” but gave the offender another chance to avoid a prison sentence.

She told Smith, who appeared from custody via video link: “There is only one way to stay out of jail and that is to comply with court orders.

“I accept you have had a difficult time, but now is the time to move on and regulate your own behaviour.”

The sheriff imposed a community payback order on Smith, which includes 18 months of social work supervision.

“If you don’t comply, you will go to jail,” she warned her, adding: “This is your opportunity”.

Sheriff Macdonald also ordered a review of Smith’s progress to be carried out on February 1 next year.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Courtney Smith was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Aberdeen man jailed and accomplices tagged over group attack that saw victim slashed across…
Courtney Smith was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Aberdeen mum caught three times the drink-drive limit while doing the school run
Courtney Smith was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Elgin Tesco shopper battered with hammer and groceries stolen
Courtney Smith was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Clubgoer attacked on the dancefloor and kicked in the face
Courtney Smith was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Aberdeen taxi driver fined for racist 'banter' towards fellow driver
Courtney Smith was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Youths in court in connection with Inverness knife attack
Courtney Smith was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Woman admits assaulting toddler and bus passengers on Aberdeen bus
Courtney Smith was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Teenager woke in middle of night to find man, 42, fondling his genitals
Tain Sheriff Court.
Pensioner guilty of sex assault on barmaid in Easter Ross pub
The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Driver banned after taking police on 135mph chase near Ellon