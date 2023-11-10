Inverness mum spared jail after repeatedly coughing in police officer’s face

A troubled Inverness mum has been spared jail after repeatedly coughing in a police officer’s face, ignoring a court order and failing to turn up to explain her rebellious behaviour.

Earlier this year, Courtney Smith, 23, of Myrtletown Park, Westhill, was ordered to cooperate with intensive intervention from social workers.

Smith not only defied the court order, but she also failed to attend the courtroom to answer for her non-compliance.

As a consequence, she was arrested and remanded in custody.

She had previously admitted shouting and swearing at police in Aignish Drive, Inverness, and at Burnett Road police station on September 8 2020.

She also pled guilty to culpable and reckless conduct in the presence of a constable during the same incident and told the policewoman that she would catch Covid.

Defence solicitor advocate Clare Russell told Inverness Sheriff Court that her client had written to the court, indicating “some insight into her offending”.

The letter was read by Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald.

Ms Russell added: “It has been a salutary lesson for her. Her mother had died a short time prior to these offences and she dealt with it by illicit substances and alcohol.

“It resulted in the abhorrent behaviour.”

‘You have had a difficult time, but now is the time to move on’

Sheriff Macdonald previously described Smith’s behaviour as “appalling” but gave the offender another chance to avoid a prison sentence.

She told Smith, who appeared from custody via video link: “There is only one way to stay out of jail and that is to comply with court orders.

“I accept you have had a difficult time, but now is the time to move on and regulate your own behaviour.”

The sheriff imposed a community payback order on Smith, which includes 18 months of social work supervision.

“If you don’t comply, you will go to jail,” she warned her, adding: “This is your opportunity”.

Sheriff Macdonald also ordered a review of Smith’s progress to be carried out on February 1 next year.

