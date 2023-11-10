Elgin City boss Barry Smith concerned by lack of balance in squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City boss Barry Smith concerned by lack of balance in squad

Shortage in certain areas of the team means the Black and Whites manager is having to play trio out of position as City seek to move off the bottom of the table.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Elgin City manager Barry Smith, whose team host Bonnyrigg Rose this weekend. Image: Duncan Brown
Elgin City manager Barry Smith, whose team host Bonnyrigg Rose this weekend. Image: Duncan Brown

Boss Barry Smith reckons Elgin City’s bid to improve is being hampered by a lack of options within areas of his League Two squad.

The Moray club are rock-bottom of their division and desperate for three valuable points at home to Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.

Since replacing short-term predecessor Ross Draper in September, Smith has seen his team secure just one win in seven games – a 2-0 home success against Dumbarton.

Two weeks ago, Elgin also suffered an embarrassing 6-0 thumping at East of Scotland Premier Division side Jeanfield Swifts in the Scottish Cup, opponents two tiers lower.

A win against a Bonnyrigg team with just one victory from their last five league games could see Elgin overtake Clyde, who travel to eighth-placed Forfar Athletic.

Smith, who has managed Dundee, Alloa, Aldershot Town, East Fife, Raith Rovers, is drawing on all his experience to make his side competitive.

Players’ attitudes are superb – Smith

However, he admits he’s been forced to use loan players in makeshift positions in order to get through at the moment.

He said: “The issue we have at the moment is we’re having to play players out of position.

“Blair (McKenzie, who is on loan from Aberdeen), for example, is playing at left-back when he’s actually a centre-back.

“We don’t have a right winger, so (striker) Liam (Harvey, also on loan from Aberdeen) is playing wide right, while young Ryan (MacLeman, who is on loan from Ross County) has played in four or five positions.

“All these guys are giving us everything in positions that are not natural to them. Their attitudes have been superb.

“That comes from the recruitment previously. It’s not down to the players that have been signed, it’s down to the balance of positions within the squad.

“The players that have been signed are good players, but they really need a bit of help where we can play them in their correct positions.

“However, we will keep our heads down and keep working hard. You only get through times like this when you work hard and improve things yourself.”

Early penalty hurt Elgin’s chances

Last weekend’s 3-1 loss at Stranraer was made all the more difficult by the awarding of what City say was a soft spot-kick early on, which was slotted away by Dylan Forrest past goalkeeper Kyle King, who made his Elgin debut.

Matty Grant and James Dolan goals took the scoreline to 3-0 early in the second half, but Elgin rallied and recent signing Robert Jones got the visitors on the scoresheet.

Smith said: “Looking back at the game, we conceded a penalty, which I feel was very soft, so we were on the back foot straight away.

“The other two goals were preventable from our point of view.

“However, after their third goal we played well and the boys showed good spirit, and Robert (Jones) scored his first goal for the club. I was delighted for him.

“Robert is a different type of striker compared to what we’ve already got. He has good experience and know-how. For him to get on the scoresheet it good for him and hopefully his confidence will grow from that.

“We had a couple of other opportunities on Saturday, but ultimately, we cannot keep conceding the goals we’ve been conceding.”

Elgin City captain Matthew Cooper is in contention for Saturday. Image: Bob Crombie

Defensive duo in line for City returns

Smith is hopeful captain and defender Matthew Cooper and goalkeeper Thomas McHale will be in contention for Saturday after both missed out at Stranraer due to illness.

Forward Harvey is a doubt having been sent home from Aberdeen’s training sessions in midweek.

Fellow striker Jones may be subject to a late decision as his wife is due to give birth to their first baby.

The manager added: “We will play it by ear with Robert. In life, family is more important than football.”

