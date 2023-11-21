Ullapool driver who hit roundabout was almost four times the limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Ullapool driver who hit roundabout was almost four times the limit

Jacobo Rodriguez was travelling at such a speed that he collided with a roundabout on the A835, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

By Jenni Gee
Jacobo Rodriguez collided with the Maryburgh roundabout. Image: Google Street View
Jacobo Rodriguez collided with the Maryburgh roundabout. Image: Google Street View

A driver who crashed into a roundabout was almost four times the drink-drive limit, a court has heard.

Jacobo Rodriguez had been out for a meal where he drank alcohol before trying to drive home to Ullapool.

Following the incident at the Maryburgh roundabout, Jacobo failed a breath test and was later revealed to be almost four times the legal drink-drive limit.

Rodriguez appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of drink-driving in relation to the incident on October 14 of this year.

Fiscal depute Grant McLennan told the court it was just after 10pm when Rodriguez crashed into the roundabout.

He said: “The vehicle driven by the accused was heading downhill towards the roundabout on the A835 at Maryburgh and was travelling at such a speed that there was a collision with the roundabout.”

Crash driver failed breath test

Police attended at the scene, where Rodriguez admitted being the driver and agreed to a roadside breath test, which he failed.

He was taken to Burnett Road Police Station in Inverness, where further testing revealed his blood alcohol level to be 84 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit being 22.

Solicitor Clare Russell, for Rodriguez, told the court her client is a Spanish national who has lived in Scotland for seven years.

A ‘stupid’ decision

She said: “On the evening in question, he had been in Inverness. He had a meal, consumed alcohol and made, in his own words, the stupid decision to get behind the wheel and drive back to his accommodation in Ullapool.”

Acknowleging that Rodriguez has a previous drink-driving conviction, Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told him: “This is not the first time you have decided to get behind the wheel of your car when drunk.”

She continued: “This is a significant reading, four times the limit, or thereabouts. This is a very dangerous thing to do.”

Sheriff MacDonald disqualified  Rodriguez, of West Argyll Street, Ullapool, from holding or obtaining a driving licence for two years and fined him £1,040.

More from Crime & Courts

Jacobo Rodriguez collided with the Maryburgh roundabout. Image: Google Street View
Warrant for man who made disturbing murder claims at loch
Jacobo Rodriguez collided with the Maryburgh roundabout. Image: Google Street View
Drink-driver more than five times limit almost SEVEN hours after stopping
Jacobo Rodriguez collided with the Maryburgh roundabout. Image: Google Street View
Pair accused of tying up and murdering Inverness dad Ross MacGillivray
Jacobo Rodriguez collided with the Maryburgh roundabout. Image: Google Street View
Aberdeen man in dock on crossbow attempted murder charge
Elgin Sheriff court
Domestic abuser who tried to control wife's life was like 'Jekyll and Hyde'
Driver caught doing 111mph on the A9 was 'overcome by emotion'
Brodie Paterson who drunkenly assaulted a police officer at Aboyne Highland Games.
No punishment for teen who punched policeman at Aboyne Highland Games
Jacobo Rodriguez collided with the Maryburgh roundabout. Image: Google Street View
Weekend court roll – a million pound drugs bust and a brutal wedding day…
The Hayloft pub in Aberdeen and Martyn Anderson.
Smirking photobomber groped woman as she posed for a picture in Aberdeen pub
Jacobo Rodriguez collided with the Maryburgh roundabout. Image: Google Street View
First offender raided Inverness pubs during 'crazy' couple of months